International EU, European Court To Punish Hungary For Not Allowing Migrants to enter their country

According to the reports.
EU/ECJ will punish Hungary €1m a day until it complies with EU refugee laws.

Another lie in the article by AJ claims that one million migrants are from Syria.
The majority of the migrants had been African Migrants who had nothing to do with the Syrian conflict.

If there is another reason why the "Right Wing Parties" are successfully winning in their local elections in Europe it's mostly due to the immigration stance and cost of living.

Punishing countries in the EU for not allowing "African/Arab Migrants" isn't a good look.
ECJ fines Hungary with €200 million over 'extremely serious' breach of EU asylum law

EU court slaps $216m fine on Hungary for not following asylum laws

Hungary’s anti-immigrant government has taken a hard line on people entering the country since well over one million refugees and asylum seekers entered Europe in 2015, most of them fleeing conflict in Syria. It erected border fences and forcefully tried to stop many from entering.
Pretty sure they’ll refuse to pay.

Even if these were binding….any penalty the EU can impose on Hungary is ludicrous compared to the damage allowing any sizable amount of migrants from the usual countries would inflict.

Hungary may still be Hungary in 50 years.
 
good for them. as a country i'd gladly pay if it came to it, rather than allow the trash in.
i hope they tell them to fuck of and don't pay a dime.
 
