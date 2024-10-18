Jennifer Rankin

in Brussels and

Lorenzo Tondo

“A great number of Europeans are tired of us helping people from outside who commit crimes. Some are radicalised,”

The Italian navy ship Libra arriving on 16 October at the Albanian port of Shëngjin bringing the first migrants whose asylum applications will be processed in Albania instead of in Italy.

“Who is going to pick our olives?” he said, stressing the need for skilled and unskilled labour.