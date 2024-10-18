Social EU considers offshore centres for deportees as it hardens on migration

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
7,122
Reaction score
8,967
Idea of ‘return hubs’ gains traction after mainstream EU politicians were unnerved by rise of far right

Jennifer Rankin in Brussels and Lorenzo Tondo

The EU has opened the door to the untested idea of “return hubs” – offshore centres for people deported from the bloc – at a summit dominated by plans for a tougher migration policy.

The idea of the offshore processing of asylum claims or vaguely defined “return hubs” in non-EU countries has gained traction in recent weeks, after large gains for the far right in European elections in June unnerved mainstream leaders across the continent.


Speaking to reporters after the one-day summit, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said EU leaders had discussed the idea of “developing return hubs outside the European Union” for people with no right to stay.

There were open questions, she said: “How long can people be there? What are you doing, for example, if a return is not possible?”

She did not mention any countries that might host such hubs.

7a143710767c5ec2c6cc844c3a715a86.jpg

In 2018 north African governments rejected EU plans to host migrant processing centres, known as “disembarkation platforms”, in their countries.

Von der Leyen has also said the EU should learn from the Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s deal with Albania, an EU candidate country that is hosting two asylum centres to process the claims of men intercepted in international waters trying to reach Italy.

Meloni said that there were “many countries looking at the Albania model”, and praised von der Leyen. “There is a desire to work on pragmatic solutions,” she said.

Amid turmoil in the Middle East, the Italian prime minister also urged fellow EU leaders to review their policy on Syria so refugees from that country can “return home voluntarily, safely and sustainably”.

The proposal, yet to be fully fleshed out in public, underscores how Europe has moved on since 2015. Then the EU’s most powerful leader, Angela Merkel declared “we can manage it” as 1.3 million people sought refugee, mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

fda51d569745748e4af9ed04bee48174.jpg

Before the summit, 11 national leaders took part in a meeting organised by Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands to discuss “innovative solutions”, a mantra for leaders seeking alternatives to the status quo. Von der Leyen and the leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Cyprus and Malta attended the meeting.

The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said that until now, raising such issues had been “a bit like shouting in an empty sports hall”. Now there were “many countries that work together on this”, said Frederiksen, a Social Democrat with a hard line on immigration.

“A great number of Europeans are tired of us helping people from outside who commit crimes. Some are radicalised,” she said. “It can’t go on like this. Therefore, there is a limit as to how many people we can help.”

The Dutch prime minister, Dick Schoof, who leads a government dominated by the party of the far-right leader Geert Wilders, said: “We see that there is a different mood in Europe.”

His government said on Wednesday it was considering a plan to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda. It was not immediately clear whether such a plan would be legal, feasible, or acceptable to Kampala.
5472.jpg

The Italian navy ship Libra arriving on 16 October at the Albanian port of Shëngjin bringing the first migrants whose asylum applications will be processed in Albania instead of in Italy.
Photograph: Armando Babani/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

The commission has also promised legal proposals to increase deportations of people denied asylum and ordered to return to their country of origin – currently only about one in five people.

“Returns are the missing link in our migration policy,” the Greek prime minister, Kyriákos Mitsotákis, said. “I am happy about the fact that we recognise that we need to think outside the box to address this pressing concern.”

But Mitsotákis also voiced scepticism about whether the Italy-Albania model could be replicated across the EU. Speaking to the Financial Times, he called for efforts to increase legal migration, as well as clamp down on irregular arrivals. “Who is going to pick our olives?” he said, stressing the need for skilled and unskilled labour.

lego-immigration-series-by-midjourney-v0-3n83a0pejl0c1.png

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said he was not in favour of the Italian model because it created more problems. He advised working with countries of origin to ensure migration is “orderly, secure and equalised”.

Other EU leaders cast doubt on the offshore centres or offered more lukewarm support. “These so-called migration hub solutions have never been shown to be very effective in the past and the cost is very, very expensive,” Belgium’s prime minister, Alexander De Croo, told reporters.

Ireland’s taoiseach, Simon Harris, said the EU needed to be very careful its proposals were not misrepresented. He had “deplored everything” about the previous British government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, he added. “I thought it was downright stupid, to be quite honest. It didn’t really work, didn’t really result in anything happening.”

The Rwanda deal was more radical than the Italian-Albanian agreement, because even successful asylum claimants would not be allowed to return to the UK.
images

Around the table many leaders voiced support for Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk, who said his country was facing hybrid war from Russia and Belarus. The Polish government has accused Belarus and Russia of seeking to destabilise the EU by luring migrants from the Middle East and Africa to “storm” the Polish border.

In a victory for Tusk, who recently announced plans to suspend the right to asylum, EU leaders agreed: “exceptional situations require appropriate measures”.

Countries along the EU’s eastern land borders have recorded a 192% increase in migrant arrivals (13,200) so far this year, according to the EU border agency Frontex. But overall the number of irregular border crossings has fallen to 166,000 during the first nine months of the year: a 42% decline from the previous year.

While EU leaders are keen to learn from Italy’s Albania deal, Italian opposition parties called the scheme “a total flop”, after the first people transferred under the agreement arrived at the port of Shëngjin on Wednesday. Of the men – 10 from Bangladesh and six from Egypt – four were sent back to Italy, including two who were underage and two who were vulnerable.

Opposition parties and national newspapers said the initiative, which will cost about €1bn (£830m) over five years, was a failure, highlighting that the government spent €250,000 to transport the 16 people on a military ship from the Sicilian island of Lampedusa to Albania.

The project was devised to alleviate the pressure on Lampedusa, where thousands of migrants land annually from north Africa, pushing the small island’s reception capacity to its limits.

“A thousand migrants have landed in Lampedusa in the last few hours, and only 16 left Lampedusa for Albania on an 80-metre military ship with 70 sailors on a cruise that cost at least €250,000 just for fuel,” said Dolores Bevilacqua, from the Five Star Movement, speaking in the Italian senate on Wednesday. “These numbers best describe the failure of the Albania plan, through which Meloni aimed to ease the congestion of the Lampedusa reception centre.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...eu-summit-as-migration-return-hubs-top-agenda
 

Netherlands mulls sending rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda​

Critics say plan mooted by coalition government led by Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom party is ‘totally unfeasible’

Ashifa Kassam European community affairs correspondent

The Dutch coalition government, headed by Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom party (PVV), is considering sending Africans whose asylum requests are rejected to Uganda, in plans that opposition politicians have said are “totally unfeasible”.

During a visit this week to the East African country, the Dutch minister for trade and development, Reinette Klever, said the cabinet was exploring the ideaand that Uganda was “not averse” to it, the Dutch public broadcaster Nos reported on Wednesday.
images

Klever offered few details and it is unclear whether such a plan would be legal or feasible, but it is reported to involve rejected asylum seekers from Uganda and the surrounding region – the exact list of countries has not been specified – being taken in by Uganda and hosted in exchange for financial compensation.

“In the end we want to curb migration,” said Klever, who is part of the PVV.

Her ministry said she had briefly discussed a number of possibilities for accommodation in Uganda and the region during her visit. The plan is in its early stages as the Dutch cabinet investigates “what legally is possible and desirable,” a spokesperson said in an email.
3-3.jpg

Uganda’s foreign affairs minister said the country was willing to contemplate the possibility. “We are open to any discussions,” Jeje Odongo told Nos.

However on Thursday another minister struck a firmer note. “I don’t think Uganda would agree to that,” Okello Oryem, Uganda’s state minister for foreign affairs, told Reuters, noting that his country already sheltered 1.6 million refugees from Sudan, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We don’t deport any refugees. Why do European countries deport refugees?”


Wilders welcomed the plan on social media, but other members of the country’s four-party coalition government were more hesitant given Uganda’s draconian anti-gay legislation and patchy human rights record.

“We have to be very vigilant when it comes to LGBTI people,” said Claudia van Zanten of the populist farmer’s party BBB. Diederik Boomsma of the anti-corruption NSC acknowledged Uganda’s human rights reputation was a concern.
dhgxcax-7d1b7888-056f-4894-b444-f854efe53673.jpg


Opposition politicians decried the idea. Jesse Klaver of the Green Left party said it was an effort to distract people from the scant progress the government had made in tackling broader issues. “They are not building houses, they are not managing to keep hospitals open,” he said.

The leader of D66, Rob Jetten, described the idea as “totally unfeasible and ill-considered”, citing the fact that similar plans had already been floated by Denmark and the UK. “The result? Zero people went to Africa,” he said.

The UK’s failed plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, a policy of the previous Conservative government that was abandoned by the new Labour administraction, is estimated to have cost British taxpayers £700m. It was viewed as the most extreme form of “offshoring” asylum, in that even people with successful claims would have had to stay in Rwanda.

The coalition government in the Netherlands has focused much of its attention since taking office in July on curbing asylum, with promises to introduce the country’s “toughest ever” policy on immigration, even though EU data suggests the country has an average number of asylum requests among member states.

The Netherlands received two first-time asylum applications per 1,000 residents last year, matching the average across the bloc, according to the data. Ten member states, including Greece, Germany and Spain, reported higher ratios.

News of the Dutch plan comes days after the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, called for the idea of “return hubs” outside the EU to be explored, citing a deal between Italy and Albania as a possible model.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...ing-rejected-african-asylum-seekers-to-uganda

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/17/why-immigration-back-european-union-agenda-far-right
 
There for this month and next month I don't see any real big scale actions like deportations.
While europe really easily might cut OFF all benefits even yesterday. This will be very easy to do...unlike with deportations.
Plain and simple: 0 benefits and cope.
We didn't had benefits during Great Depression or world War II, OK in reality except charities and nice ppl.
So europeans really might ask why you should be allowed to be entitled for more than our parents and grand parents had been entitled for and why your fat 24 y.o guys might purchase very expensive luxurious cars and to use clubs and pubs like nothing had happened at all, while uncles are in trenches..
It is really weird country ...na*uj and end there. Sorry.
 
There really is opinion that with parasites easily might deal Sardinia, Sicilia and Corsica. Especially with language courses on the streetz and in water.
So maybe Albania too might be usable while they are more soft than Corsica ....
So let's go. Especially funny will be problems with language in Corsica ...night...nice.
 
According to last pools social democrats had get more % in Lithuanian elections while they didn't had managed to get enough votes to form government coalition alone.

In general they looks that will keep pro western stance and will not be against EU or NATO support measures foe Ukraine.
While they most likely will advise to think about fiscal discipline etc and maybe * ( I hope that it will not happen ) to cut support for ukr.
Real life is real life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
International EU, European Court To Punish Hungary For Not Allowing Migrants to enter their country
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
lifelessheap
lifelessheap

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,949
Messages
56,358,097
Members
175,182
Latest member
joshk

Share this page

Back
Top