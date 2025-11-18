Ethyn Ewing Gets Snubbed Performance Bonus after Beating Malcolm Wellmaker

Man went up a weight class on short notice, beat a hot prospect who had finished every other opponent in the first round, and it was the best fight of the night, no bonus

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 12.11.41 AM.png

Meanwhile BSD gets a bonus for landing one single left hook on arguably the most fragile fighter in the UFC
 
Ah shit I didn't realize Wellmaker lost on this card...damn the guy was on fire.
 
Did he go up a weight class, or were both guys just bantamweights who fought at FW because of the short notice?

Regardless, he performed well. There were four knockouts in a row on that card, though, so bonuses might have been hard to earn.

Anyways, making dariush, even an old dariush, go face down ass up in 16 seconds is more memorable for casuals than a preliminary war with unproven wellmaker, and the guys giving out bonuses have always had opinions in line with casuals.
 
I thought Wellmaker was a young prospect but the dude is 31. Getting beat by a unknown Bantamweight may be a career killer for him.
 
That's ridiculous.

48 hours notice, UFC debut, up a weightclass, against an undefeated and dangerous prospect. Puts on a great fight and beats him soundly.

Honestly almost seems like petty revenge by the UFC because he derailed a hype train.
 
Great fight
Smart fight from Ewing. Wellmaker fought too much on the inside against the smaller guy with short arms.
Maybe didn't have time to prepare for that.

A shame with the bonus, happens with many great KOs

Both guys are Bantamweights, fight was 10 pounds north due to 48 hours notice.

Too bad Wellmaker is already 31, his technique is mostly beautiful. Ewing's too, who is 27
 
Ewing had 48 hours notice and had to fly out there and cut weight and still won while Beniel had all the time in the world, missed weight and lost.
 
Also did the cardinal sin of requesting a bonus in his post-fight speech, we know Dana hates that
 
