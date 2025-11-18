Ethyn Ewing Gets Snubbed Performance Bonus after Beating Malcolm Wellmaker

The best call is to not bet in the first place. rigged ass fights.Were the odds really that close? I remember seeing Wellmaker being a fucking huge favourite and decided not to bet on him.
Well anyway, it was a good call by me.
Did he go up a weight class, or were both guys just bantamweights who fought at FW because of the short notice?
Regardless, he performed well. There were four knockouts in a row on that card, though, so bonuses might have been hard to earn.
Anyways, making dariush, even an old dariush, go face down ass up in 16 seconds is more memorable for casuals than a preliminary war with unproven wellmaker, and the guys giving out bonuses have always had opinions in line with casuals.
Ewing had 48 hours notice and had to fly out there and cut weight and still won while Beniel had all the time in the world, missed weight and lost.
bro, watch the fight immediately. it was a fantastic war.Ah shit I didn't realize Wellmaker lost on this card...damn the guy was on fire.
Also did the cardinal sin of requesting a bonus in his post-fight speech, we know Dana hates thatThat's ridiculous.
48 hours notice, UFC debut, up a weightclass, against an undefeated and dangerous prospect. Puts on a great fight and beats him soundly.
Honestly almost seems like petty revenge by the UFC because he derailed a hype train.