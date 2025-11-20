Media Ethyn Ewing gets a heroes welcome when he returned to construction work after UFC 322

Everything I've seen of Ewing thus far has been telling and memorable. Short notice debut, crowd acting hostile and booing at the weigh ins? No issue, he walked out and stared at the crowd with nothing but confidence, and then went out and won that debut against a perceived monster, who was supposed to be showcased.

Ewing already caught a fan, dude is straight G as fuck
 
PrideNverDies said:
And Wellmaker was a pipe fitter! These prelim guys making minimum wage to barely make it
Minimum wage as a pipe fitter?

I'm not sure if you're aware of what pipe fitterz make as a wage, but they're among teh highest paid of construction workerz. It's a "skilled trade" that requires a lot of experience & know how. They average $60k/year & more experienced fitters can make well over $100k.

This is NOT plumbers... though they make decent money too. A "Pipe Fitter" position is thick metal pipes that have to be beveled to precision to meet up with the prior piece & aimed at where the line is going... & all lined up to precision. It's often in all kinds of twists & turnz... rarely just a straight run, but even straight runs have to be done to precision. They often "tack weld" it to hold it into place until the "pipe welder" finishes the job. It's a very high end & precision trade.
 
Myrddin Wild said:
Good because he might have to go back to it!
 
he deserved that bonus, but damn, 4 beautiful KOs in a roll after that war

I would have taken Bo and BSD bonus, or given 6 bonus that night...
 
