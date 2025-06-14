This whole saga will never fail to make my blood boil. Even though I’ve largely written the UK off as past help to where their daily cuckery usually makes me laugh instead of rage.



But this story still makes me want to rant for pages.



Selling out their own girls like that and for decades is unforgivable.



Probably still happening today at even larger scale because why wouldn’t it be continuing?



After all, the community that did it has only grown in numbers and political influence. More emboldened by the deference provided to their “cultural differences”. The culture of silence and political correctness has only grown. The native population and its girls has only become poorer and more vulnerable.



They completely hand waved all the factors that led to it…the fact that a significant amount of people still defend the people who perp’d it instead of speaking plain on it...the fact that this inquiry is announced begrudgingly and will no doubt lead to “well, there was probably victims that weren’t white but they won’t come forward. Not race based because of this entirely made up scenario”





It’s really sick