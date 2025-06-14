International Ethnicity not recorded in majority of UK's rape gang cases 'due to concerns about being labelled racist'

Just four months on from stating calls for a national inquiry into Britain's rape gangs as 'jumping on the far-right bandwagon', Britain's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has announced that there will be a full-scale national inquiry into the rape gangs - which saw the rape of an estimated 250,000+ British girls.

The U-turn comes ahead next week's release of a report into the rape gangs. The report will 'directly link illegal migration to the abuse of British girls'. The UK Government is reportedly 'terrified' its release will cause 'mass civil unrest'.





 

Never anything wrong with investigating sex crimes but trying to pin past, present, and future crimes on immigrants is a problem.


UK announces national inquiry into ‘grooming gangs’ after pressure

Interest in the issue was pushed by far-right groups and Elon Musk and branded by critics as a racist dog whistle.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025...al-inquiry-into-grooming-gangs-after-pressure

"But increased interest into the “grooming gangs” case, as the British press termed it, was pushed by far-right groups, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, and further stoked by tech billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk, after the perpetrators of one of the most high-profile cases in the country were men of Pakistani heritage.

Their push was branded by critics as a racist dog whistle. The vast majority of “grooming gang” offences, however, are carried out by white men, the UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said earlier this year."
 
Never anything wrong with investigating sex crimes but trying to pin past, present, and future crimes on immigrants is a problem.


UK announces national inquiry into ‘grooming gangs’ after pressure

Interest in the issue was pushed by far-right groups and Elon Musk and branded by critics as a racist dog whistle.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025...al-inquiry-into-grooming-gangs-after-pressure

"But increased interest into the “grooming gangs” case, as the British press termed it, was pushed by far-right groups, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, and further stoked by tech billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk, after the perpetrators of one of the most high-profile cases in the country were men of Pakistani heritage.

Their push was branded by critics as a racist dog whistle. The vast majority of “grooming gang” offences, however, are carried out by white men, the UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said earlier this year."
Must be a new record for the first retarded Liberal American post.

Did you even bother to read the OP, retard?
 
Must be a new record for the first retarded Liberal American post.

Did you even bother to read the OP, retard?
Did you bother to read the facts or do you just read whatever your Twitter echo chamber tells you?
"The vast majority of “grooming gang” offences, however, are carried out by white men, the UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said earlier this year."
Facts don't care about your racist feelings.
 
Did you bother to read the facts or do you just read whatever your Twitter echo chamber tells you?

Facts don't care about your racist feelings.
Duh duh, me LIBERAL American - it always Liberals ones - me think whole world is America so me think British media work same way America media does duh duh.

I can hear the saliva battering off your keyboard, retard.
 
I don't know why they're "terrified" of some uprising/unrest. It's been an open secret for quite some time, and the useless Brits did nothing.

Their daughters raped by foreign invaders, and they did NOTHING. Three quarters of their retarded population will be defending the rapists after this report.
 
This whole saga will never fail to make my blood boil. Even though I’ve largely written the UK off as past help to where their daily cuckery usually makes me laugh instead of rage.

But this story still makes me want to rant for pages.

Selling out their own girls like that and for decades is unforgivable.

Probably still happening today at even larger scale because why wouldn’t it be continuing?

After all, the community that did it has only grown in numbers and political influence. More emboldened by the deference provided to their “cultural differences”. The culture of silence and political correctness has only grown. The native population and its girls has only become poorer and more vulnerable.

They completely hand waved all the factors that led to it…the fact that a significant amount of people still defend the people who perp’d it instead of speaking plain on it...the fact that this inquiry is announced begrudgingly and will no doubt lead to “well, there was probably victims that weren’t white but they won’t come forward. Not race based because of this entirely made up scenario”


It’s really sick
 
People still think 250k girls were raped sad
grooming gang denialism make you look like a truly evil person. My personal thoughts towards people like you is a bannable offense on sherdog, What a truly pathetic person you have to be to brush child rape under the rug.
 
Agreed. Good there is this investigation as grooming among Pakistani gangs has been a vile scourge. That said, majority of child sex grooming gangs are made of English men and always have been.

 
