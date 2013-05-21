  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ethics of dating a student

Ten years of Sherdogging, finally starting my own "what do I do about this chick situation" thread.

So one of the classes I got stuck teaching this semester is an evening continuing education course for nurses. All Korean women between age 25 and 40 ish. A few weeks ago after class we all went out for group dinner and drinks. All the married women went home after dinner and left me alone with a batch of single 5-6 single girls.

Me, being a generous type of fellow, called in a couple of my boys and we proceeded to get stinking drunk. Nothing happened that night (I tend to be grabby when I'm drunk, so I might have been a little inappropriate but I don't remember anything over the top.)

Last week, we didn't have class and I was out of town so I haven't seen any of them since. If I let the Little General do the thinking and invite the girls out for drinks again, more than one would come out. OTOH, I'm thinking that that this might be a bad idea while I'm still their professor and I should wait until after the semester is over.

Also, one of them was one of my nurses when I was in the hospital for a few weeks following a car wreck last year.

My Western brain says no. All my Korean colleagues seem to think it's perfectly fine. I mean, they're all girls with jobs and it's not like they're college students (I have a bunch of those, too.)
 
I personally wouldn't get invovled with any of my clients..unless they are an 8.5 or above
 
Just do it for Christ sake.

Also, Little General? Did the Big General fall in the car wreck?
 
Henry Huggins said:
I personally wouldn't get invovled with any of my clients..unless they are an 8.5 or above
There are at least a couple that are solid 7/8s.

Tomax said:
Just do it for Christ sake.

Also, Little General? Did the Big General fall in the car wreck?
Well, I usually call him Mr. Happy, but I feel that this is a serious topic so it warrants the more officious title.
 
If you asked your boss, what do you think he/she would say?
 
pittelp said:
Really...


So you are you're own boss?
I direct my own international special programs and projects and while I theoretically report to the office of the President, I pretty much do whatever I want within reason.

My discomfort with unclear reporting lines is one of the reasons I'll be leaving this job sooner rather than later.
 
Doughbelly said:
I direct my own international special programs and projects and while I theoretically report to the office of the President, I pretty much do whatever I want within reason.

My discomfort with unclear reporting lines is one of the reasons I'll be leaving this job sooner rather than later.
well if your gonna quit anyways and its adults with adults then whats the issue
 
Doughbelly said:
There are at least a couple that are solid 7/8s.



Well, I usually call him Mr. Happy, but I feel that this is a serious topic so it warrants the more officious title.
I have nothing to add other than I call my fella Charleston Chew.
 
Doughbelly said:
I direct my own international special programs and projects and while I theoretically report to the office of the President, I pretty much do whatever I want within reason.

My discomfort with unclear reporting lines is one of the reasons I'll be leaving this job sooner rather than later.
I've got a bachelors in Political Science.

What can you do for me?

In return, I'll handle this problem for you.
 
She's pretty cute, I'd say go for it. Don't get too serious, though, she's a former pornstar and we all know serious relationships with pornstars don't last long.

bVKHo.jpg
 
seems pretty inappropriate but i don't really care.

are you in korea? im not sure what's considered acceptable and what's not over there.
 
WorldofWarcraft said:
She's pretty cute, I'd say go for it. Don't get too serious, though, she's a former pornstar and we all know serious relationships with pornstars don't last long.
Hey man, Tito had a long run with Jenna and my head's at least as big as his.
 
Well I guess I don't know how Korea rolls, but Western brain seems to say wait until the semester is over and grades are posted, so as to avoid any accusation of conflict of interest.
 
It would be unethical and unprofessional to engage in a relationship (romantic) with a current or prospective student.
 
Wrong. Especially since you're still teaching these people.
 
I've hooked up with numerous coworkers, and had additional opportunities I could have taken. If I could do it again, I would have.

Point being, asian chicks are my weakness and if I were in your shoes, I would have been waist deep in those Korean girls yesterday
 
