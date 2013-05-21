Ethics of dating a student

Ten years of Sherdogging, finally starting my own "what do I do about this chick situation" thread.



So one of the classes I got stuck teaching this semester is an evening continuing education course for nurses. All Korean women between age 25 and 40 ish. A few weeks ago after class we all went out for group dinner and drinks. All the married women went home after dinner and left me alone with a batch of single 5-6 single girls.



Me, being a generous type of fellow, called in a couple of my boys and we proceeded to get stinking drunk. Nothing happened that night (I tend to be grabby when I'm drunk, so I might have been a little inappropriate but I don't remember anything over the top.)



Last week, we didn't have class and I was out of town so I haven't seen any of them since. If I let the Little General do the thinking and invite the girls out for drinks again, more than one would come out. OTOH, I'm thinking that that this might be a bad idea while I'm still their professor and I should wait until after the semester is over.



Also, one of them was one of my nurses when I was in the hospital for a few weeks following a car wreck last year.



My Western brain says no. All my Korean colleagues seem to think it's perfectly fine. I mean, they're all girls with jobs and it's not like they're college students (I have a bunch of those, too.)