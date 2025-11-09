Ethan Hawke on what happens when we die.

In my opinion, consciousness arises out of the intelligence of neurons and is not a physical thing in of itself. What you think of as you, is just how millions of neurons are firing and interacting together. When those neurons cease operating, the abstraction ceases as well.
 
deviake said:
Reasonable aside from the clock comment and the use of "divine" unless I'm missing something. That came off a bit hoity-toity.
I thought the same.

If we dont know something, we just don’t know yet. The possibility that we could know eventually is there, and knowing that alone changes the way we think that is beyond limits of say, a dog. There is no need to add goofy shit like the rest. People do that often. “We don’t know because we are just like any other animal. Just as dumb.” No. I don’t agree at all. We are very different, and the way we think shows that. Not entirely sure what that means in the end, and I’ll leave that for the much more intelligent of use to work out. Only that we have something extra that sets us apart from all other creatures we know of. And that extra something something is a very important thing to consider.
 
If you unwrap what he said, he basically believes in the afterlife.

He just rejects anyone who pretends to know anything about it.

Fair stance. But to even believe there's something bigger going on that we don't understand... That takes faith.

He's basically in the early stages of creating a religion, or joining one.
 
"I don't attend church anymore, but I'm very spiritual"
 
thanos-infinity-war.gif
 
Almost seems like he believes in some form of reincarnation.

Like we die, then go back in time and relive our life.

As for reasonable.. anyone’s take is as reasonable as the next because no one can truly know.
 
obviously he is implying we reincarnate in an order and fashion that would seem random but actually is part of the perfect order of existence that is beyond comprehension of the human mind
 
I believe in god, but not Jesus. Jesus was just a bipolar paranoid schizophrenic, not the son of god.
 
Prefect said:
In my opinion, consciousness arises out of the intelligence of neurons and is not a physical thing in of itself. What you think of as you, is just how millions of neurons are firing and interacting together. When those neurons cease operating, the abstraction ceases as well.
Calling it neurons isn't much of a answer either. Maybe there is something smaller then neuros that we aren't aware of. We got a couple senses. What about things we can't sense. Calling consciousness firing of neurons isn't some end to it all answer. It's mystical. Who tells neurons to "fire". His answer describes it more for me than yours.
 
Trabaho said:
Calling it neurons isn't much of a answer either. Maybe there is something smaller then neuros that we aren't aware of. We got a couple senses. What about things we can't sense. Calling consciousness firing of neurons isn't some end to it all answer. It's mystical. Who tells neurons to "fire". His answer describes it more for me than yours.
I don't think, in my opinion, it is mystical. So much life has this for it to really special. If I was a scientist, I would probably point to the fact that AI, if given enough resources, starts having emergent properties that are the same or extremely similar to awareness. People who have suffered brain damage or are drug induced, are not "themselves", which lends to the idea of processes manifesting out of systems with enough complexity. Someone can say more about souls or eternal spirits but there isn't really any evidence for that.
 
Prefect said:
I don't think, in my opinion, it is mystical. So much life has this for it to really special. If I was a scientist, I would probably point to the fact that AI, if given enough resources, starts having emergent properties that are the same or extremely similar to awareness. People who have suffered brain damage or are drug induced, are not "themselves", which lends to the idea of processes manifesting out of systems with enough complexity. Someone can say more about souls or eternal spirits but there isn't really any evidence for that.
I used to think similar till I read the brain is a processor of the soul and not the conscioussnes itself. It's like a computer that filters that you control with your own will.
 
Trabaho said:
I used to think similar till I read the brain is a processor of the soul and not the conscioussnes itself. It's like a computer that filters that you control with your own will.
I can't tell you what to believe. I just believe what I do because there are too many similar things in science or nature and so little to leave me to believe in ghost and spirits. I wish I believed in something eternal but I am not expecting anything more than "That's All Folks". I fancy biomechanical machine that thought, lived, loved, and just breathed its last breath.
 
Life in our dimension as I/we understand it seems to requires the ability to create an electrical impulse within each life . Curiously the first electrical impulses in the human fetus begin around week 5 of pregnancy, when the preliminary structures of the heart start pulsing spontaneously. Then another 20 weeks or so is needed for the emergence of consciousness in the human fetus is a gradual process, with the neural correlate of consciousness beginning to develop around 24 weeks of gestation, when thalamocortical connections form, allowing sensory input to reach the cerebral cortex.

As we die the human heart stops beating but for some time - several minutes anyway - brain activity is still detected.

... but do we have souls ( and every living thing for that matter ) that our current knowledge cannot detect that may in some way be eternal ? It is a nice thought and various religions address it , some using blackmail in order to get in the afterlife .

history of relijoin.jpg
 
Idk what he said and I don’t care. We have all been dead already so we know exactly what happens. Nothing.
None of us remember the beginning of the universe, the formation of the earth, the civil war, etc. because we were all dead at the time. It will be just like that. You simply cease to exist.
 
No one knows, so no one can be wrong. I think you sit on a big, long white couch with Lil Wayne. As ridiculous as that sounds, I can't be wrong because no one knows. But seriously, what really happens when you die?

Nothing. Your life ends and that's it.

download.jpg
 
Any activity after death is just not in our ability to concieve.

That is why it's very exciting to think about. There is so much in the world to see and do, just in this world alone. Imagine what possibilities you could have when freed from your body?

Thinkin about Ceasing to exist is just nightmarish and terrifying to me... but...

It's something every person has to face, no matter rich or poor, we all have to go through this part.
 
