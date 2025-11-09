Ethan Hawke on what happens when we die.

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I thought this was a reasonable response to death.
I thought the same.Reasonable aside from the clock comment and the use of "divine" unless I'm missing something. That came off a bit hoity-toity.
Calling it neurons isn't much of a answer either. Maybe there is something smaller then neuros that we aren't aware of. We got a couple senses. What about things we can't sense. Calling consciousness firing of neurons isn't some end to it all answer. It's mystical. Who tells neurons to "fire". His answer describes it more for me than yours.In my opinion, consciousness arises out of the intelligence of neurons and is not a physical thing in of itself. What you think of as you, is just how millions of neurons are firing and interacting together. When those neurons cease operating, the abstraction ceases as well.
I used to think similar till I read the brain is a processor of the soul and not the conscioussnes itself. It's like a computer that filters that you control with your own will.I don't think, in my opinion, it is mystical. So much life has this for it to really special. If I was a scientist, I would probably point to the fact that AI, if given enough resources, starts having emergent properties that are the same or extremely similar to awareness. People who have suffered brain damage or are drug induced, are not "themselves", which lends to the idea of processes manifesting out of systems with enough complexity. Someone can say more about souls or eternal spirits but there isn't really any evidence for that.
