Sumo Eternal Sumo thread - Currently September 2025 Tournament in Tokyo

202501main_english3.jpg

Since this place was left without the fantastic work that was done by the people doing the sumo threads in the past, I'm starting this humble attempt at it, so we can have a place to talk about it, the few of us that watch this great sport.

It's time for the January 2025 Tokyo Basho, and we are blessed with the presence of the Yokozuna Terunofuji, and the three ozeki, Kotozakura, Hoshoryu and Onosato. A win for Kotozakura would most likely get him the yokozuna rank, so there's real stakes at hand.

First day brought a loss for the Yokozuna at the hands of the nimble and powerful Wakatakakage, and also a loss for Onosato, who was defeated by Tobizaru, in a big upset. Personally i am looking forward to what guys like Takerufuji can do.

@Stormtrooper85 , to answer your question from the old thread, i sure am watching, and i decided to make this thread for it, until the real thread makers return.
 
Last edited:
I'm really happy to see Kotozakura and Hoshoryu start off well today.
I'd say Terunofuji probably won't last 15 days but he did bounce up well after losing. I'd say we'll know by day 3 or 5
Onosato off to a rough start while Takerufuji showed his versatility
 
Stormtrooper85 said:
I'm really happy to see Kotozakura and Hoshoryu start off well today.
I'd say Terunofuji probably won't last 15 days but he did bounce up well after losing. I'd say we'll know by day 3 or 5
Onosato off to a rough start while Takerufuji showed his versatility
The speed with which Teru jumped back was impressive given his shape.
maybe he sticks around.
 
Although I'm predicting and rooting for Hoshoryu's yusho with 12-13 wins, his well deserved promotion seems not guaranteed.

Waka brothers are great, they're ready to contribute some key victories for this basho again.
 
JacJeanFinger said:
Although I'm predicting and rooting for Hoshoryu's yusho with 12-13 wins, his well deserved promotion seems not guaranteed.

Waka brothers are great, they're ready to contribute some key victories for this basho again.
Hoshoryu looked beastly strong today against Tobizaru.
 
JacJeanFinger said:
Although I'm predicting and rooting for Hoshoryu's yusho with 12-13 wins, his well deserved promotion seems not guaranteed.

Waka brothers are great, they're ready to contribute some key victories for this basho again.
I think Hoshoryu needs a 14 - 1 Yusho to get promoted.
13 - 2 is possible perhaps if he can beat Terunofuji
 
Takakeisho is a son of a wealthy business owner from Ashiya (Japanese Beverly Hills). Ashiya kids are often sent away to private colleges in Tokyo or overseas and sumo wrestler is possibly the least likely occupation for them. He'll start looking like a film star soon.
 
Shonannoumi seems to have an undisclosed issue. His overall performance has been on the decline for months and he's about to depart top division. I never liked him especially after seeing him get unreasonably confrontational with Enho when they faced in juryo.
 
JacJeanFinger said:
Shonannoumi seems to have an undisclosed issue. His overall performance has been on the decline for months and he's about to depart top division. I never liked him especially after seeing him get unreasonably confrontational with Enho when they faced in juryo.
His frame is so enormous he's one of the very few guys that can compete with Terunofuji at size. Surprisingly, it hasn't translated into sumo performance. i think he sailed to the first division on size alone, but his sumo is not that developed to go further than just existing there.
 
Probably a wrap on Kotozakura's Yokozuna run.
Hoshoryu is locked in, he won't be denied. Uncle must've beat his ass.

Takerufuji and Hakuoho looking good respectively.

Teru looks to be in good shape. Did well in a long bout with Kirishima
 
That Oho arm-pull out of nowhere is the move of the basho so far. I'd imagine someone like Ura doing one (Ura having just done another one of his magic moves on Papayasu).

And just as i finished typing this, Hoshoryu does a phenomenal throw.
 
