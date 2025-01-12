Fox by the Sea
Lighthouse Keeper
Since this place was left without the fantastic work that was done by the people doing the sumo threads in the past, I'm starting this humble attempt at it, so we can have a place to talk about it, the few of us that watch this great sport.
It's time for the January 2025 Tokyo Basho, and we are blessed with the presence of the Yokozuna Terunofuji, and the three ozeki, Kotozakura, Hoshoryu and Onosato. A win for Kotozakura would most likely get him the yokozuna rank, so there's real stakes at hand.
First day brought a loss for the Yokozuna at the hands of the nimble and powerful Wakatakakage, and also a loss for Onosato, who was defeated by Tobizaru, in a big upset. Personally i am looking forward to what guys like Takerufuji can do.
@Stormtrooper85 , to answer your question from the old thread, i sure am watching, and i decided to make this thread for it, until the real thread makers return.
