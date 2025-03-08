Your Account
@Silver
- Jan 26, 2015
- 12,640
- 6,950
Why is it that in democratic systems, there is no independent governing body—similar to a corporate board of directors—that provides oversight and control over the elected government, ensuring that the political program promised before the election is actually implemented?
In the corporate world, a CEO (akin to a president or prime minister) is held accountable by a board, which represents the interests of shareholders and can intervene or replace leadership if the company deviates from its mission. Yet in politics, citizens—the ultimate "stakeholders"—have no such mechanism beyond waiting for the next election cycle, often four years later, even if the elected government fails to deliver on its commitments.
Shouldn't there be a non-partisan civilian oversight body, composed of representatives from the general public (not affiliated with political parties), that monitors and enforces political accountability in real-time, rather than relying solely on periodic elections?
