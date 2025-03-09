Black Leprechaun
No refund if you purchased the event & was unable to stream but you can watch the PPV now for free...
"An ESPN source said the issue did not impact those who had already bought the pay-per-view (PPV) prior to the start of the issue at approximately 10 p.m. ET. Anybody trying to purchase the PPV during the technical outage would not have been charged, the source said. Hence, ESPN is not offering any rebates."
