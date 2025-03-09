  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

ESPN+ will not refund costumers during PPV outage but will offer UFC 313 for free

No refund if you purchased the event & was unable to stream but you can watch the PPV now for free...




"An ESPN source said the issue did not impact those who had already bought the pay-per-view (PPV) prior to the start of the issue at approximately 10 p.m. ET. Anybody trying to purchase the PPV during the technical outage would not have been charged, the source said. Hence, ESPN is not offering any rebates."
 
Some people have asked ESPN for a refund and have received it. I think people just have to demand it. ESPN won't go out of their way to offer it.
 
Shit service at a high price.

Sounds about right.
 
Why am I not surprised ufc legends don't have access to free ppvs
 
