News ESPN Ranks Jon Jones - #66 And GSP - #76 Best ATHLETES Of 21st Century

I'm sure Jones woulda been higher had he not have all the outside stuff, but glad UFC fighters are getting SOME recognition.
He's over some big names like Ronaldo(Brazil), Aaron Rodgers, Manny Pacquaio and many others

Full rankings:
www.espn.co.uk

ESPN's top 100 professional athletes of the 21st century: Unveiling 26-50

Who makes our list of the top athletes since 2000? We reveal 25 athletes daily until we reach our No. 1. Who will be the best?
www.espn.co.uk www.espn.co.uk



 
2_Screenshot-2024-03-01-at-192320.jpg


Steroid cheat who’s now deflated like a man in his 70’s due to PED abuse
 
Assuming Ronda Rowdy Rousey is top 10?

Where can I access the full list to confirm this please? I do not have a stable Twitter account.
 
I wonder how much Dana had to pay ESPN to put Jones ahead of GSP.

<{danayeah}>
 
Just added the link to the main post, obviously alot of American sports are higher like NBA/NFL players.
 
I would assume number one would be Michael Jordan? Or maybe Ali.
 
Jones higher than GSP? That's just dumb.
 
In a crazy, random sport like MMA, it's incredibly impressive that Jon has managed to basically be undefeated as long as he has. Drugs or not
 
Jones' entire career is tainted. He should bw nowhere near the GOAT discussion as he is a known and proven PED cheat.
 
It's one of those best of lists where failed drug tests don't matter and aren't mentioned. Ok.
 
Everybody is? You think Usain Bolt or Phelps were clean? Don't be goofy. Your favorite NFL and NBA players? Don't be goofy, you're being goofy.
 
