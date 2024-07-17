Black9
I'm sure Jones woulda been higher had he not have all the outside stuff, but glad UFC fighters are getting SOME recognition.
He's over some big names like Ronaldo(Brazil), Aaron Rodgers, Manny Pacquaio and many others
Full rankings:
ESPN's top 100 professional athletes of the 21st century: Unveiling 26-50
Who makes our list of the top athletes since 2000? We reveal 25 athletes daily until we reach our No. 1. Who will be the best?
www.espn.co.uk
