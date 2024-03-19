Media ESPN MMA summarizes the UFC's top heavyweights

Corrado Soprano said:
ESPN is basically UFC propaganda at this point. Stipe is tier 3? The guy is 48 years old, hasn’t fought in years, and his last fight he was brutally knocked out by Ngannou.
You're overthinking it, he's tier 3 because he's still in the UFC's top 5 and is the likely next challenger for the undisputed title, in a PPV that ESPN will be selling. Of course they aren't going to rank him too low.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
ESPN is basically UFC propaganda at this point. Stipe is tier 3? The guy is 48 years old, hasn’t fought in years, and his last fight he was brutally knocked out by Ngannou.
ESPN, and the UFC have a shared interest. What do you expect them to say/do to hype certain fighters/fights?

Any media outlet with a shred of respectability wouldn’t rank Jones anywhere expect.. The biggest cheater the UFC has ever seen.
 
Gane should be in the tier with Pav and Blaydes IMO. Its a rock, paper, scissors with those 3 I think.

Pav > Blaydes
Blaydes > Gane
Gane > Pav

Obligatory Jon is ducking Tom
 
Wtf does their tweet even mean? "There are levels to the UFC heavyweight division right now ooooooooooooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!"

With those stupid ass fucking eye emojis at if this is super juicy information. God those things trigger me. Trying to make something sound like it's a big deal or your side eyeing a fight about to break out or something gossipy. GTFO.
 
Last time I checked Curtis had a win over Aspinall.

They got straight casuals running the ESPN MMA account.
 
checktheknuckles said:
I don't think so. Jailton won't do any damage on the gnp and as long as Gane defends the choke he should easily out last Jai. Dude busts his wad in the 1st round chasing takedowns and Gane slepts him in round 3 by TKO. Maybe even a very early stoppage by Goddard.
Jailton does to Gane what he did to Lewis. Lewis is probably harder to keep down than Gane as well.
 
Swap Miocic with Gane and I agree.

Gane is still yet to be outstruck by anyone and his only losses are to the UFC GOAT, and to the HW champion who never actually lost his title in the cage

Still crazy to me to rank him anywhere besides #2.
 
Striker Fox said:
Jailton does to Gane what he did to Lewis. Lewis is probably harder to keep down than Gane as well.
Jailtin can beat any HW in any given night.

He was ragdolling Curtis Blaydes before getting greedy and not letting go the leg in the second.
 
Pavolich is clear cut 3rd. Blaydes and Gane are question marks. Stipe shouldn't technically should be running for POTUS because he's old as hell and can't formulate a sentence that anyone can fully understand.
 
GrantB13 said:
Wtf does their tweet even mean? "There are levels to the UFC heavyweight division right now ooooooooooooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!"

With those stupid ass fucking eye emojis at if this is super juicy information. God those things trigger me. Trying to make something sound like it's a big deal or your side eyeing a fight about to break out or something gossipy. GTFO.
If I could travel back in time, I would hurry to warn the inventor of emojis that journalists will use them to exaggerate pointless non-stories, and morons will use them to settle arguments in the comment sections of the non-stories they follow avidly. We all like using them, but for the greater good, they need to be destroyed.
 
Sherdog's HW rankings, top 10 - no Miocic
Tapology's HW rankings - Miocic sits at 16th
Fight Matrix HW rankings - Miocic isn't even in the top 25.

ESPN HW rankings - Miocic is 3rd. Makes sense I guess when you have to toe the UFC line.

Idiots.
 
