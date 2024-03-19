ESPN is basically UFC propaganda at this point. Stipe is tier 3? The guy is 48 years old, hasn’t fought in years, and his last fight he was brutally knocked out by Ngannou.
I don't think so. Jailton won't do any damage on the gnp and as long as Gane defends the choke he should easily out last Jai. Dude busts his wad in the 1st round chasing takedowns and Gane slepts him in round 3 by TKO. Maybe even a very early stoppage by Goddard.Jailton smokes Gane tho
ESPN, and the UFC have a shared interest. What do you expect them to say/do to hype certain fighters/fights?ESPN is basically UFC propaganda at this point. Stipe is tier 3? The guy is 48 years old, hasn’t fought in years, and his last fight he was brutally knocked out by Ngannou.
Jailton does to Gane what he did to Lewis. Lewis is probably harder to keep down than Gane as well.I don't think so. Jailton won't do any damage on the gnp and as long as Gane defends the choke he should easily out last Jai. Dude busts his wad in the 1st round chasing takedowns and Gane slepts him in round 3 by TKO. Maybe even a very early stoppage by Goddard.
Jailtin can beat any HW in any given night.Jailton does to Gane what he did to Lewis. Lewis is probably harder to keep down than Gane as well.
Wtf does their tweet even mean? "There are levels to the UFC heavyweight division right now ooooooooooooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!"
With those stupid ass fucking eye emojis at if this is super juicy information. God those things trigger me. Trying to make something sound like it's a big deal or your side eyeing a fight about to break out or something gossipy. GTFO.