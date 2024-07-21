Media ESPN Makes Top 4 Most "Overrated" MMA/UFC Fighters - You Agree?

I’d swap Francis and Sean with Yan and thug rose. Honorable mention to any neckbeard
 
Leon Edward's is #1. Barely got by Nate Diaz. Beat a washed up Usman.

We will watch Belal go through Leon like butter.
 
Ian Garry best wins are against Geoff Neal and MVP, but arguably both were a draw.

Khamzat best wins are Burns and Usman, and both were arguably a draw too.

But Usman and Burns are much better than MVP and Neal, so my vote is for Ian Machado Garry.

(btw Burns x Chimaev was a WAR!)
 
Khamzat is unproven.

Ngannou is a weird choice. He does not have Stipe's legacy but he's got a lot of good wins and was competitive against Fury.

Garry might be overrated but he is still undefeated. Same for Paddy.

Strickland is nothing special but his striking style is way more advanced than your typical striker despite not causing too much damage.
 
The purpose of an ESPN article like this, is to instigate current MMA talent into taking a "big" fight with UFC.
I don't even need to know the names on the list, to know the names on the list...🙃
 
Pious Augustus said:
The guy beat every top guy he faced including the former p4p #1, and he's undefeated as well
What top guys has he faced at MW? He hasn't fought a single one yet is ranked #11 apparently. If you say Usman he is not a top MW. In fact he isn't a MW at all. Khamzat seems like he can't make WW reliably so he is a MW. Except he can't seem to make it to a fight at all right now. Ranked #11 based on his accomplishments is certainly over rated.
 
