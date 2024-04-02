You guys agree with it? I'd say LW should've been 2 at least.
-Jamahal Hill and a Few Other Fighters weren't happy-
Yeah, i'd agree its probably the best women's division atm, but putting it over welterweight is crazyWMMA with a B+... must be grading with affirmative action curve.
But over Heavyweight? I'd say outside of Heavyweight's top 4 it's quite barren.Top5 LHW are solid but it gets pretty bad as it gets down the lower end of the top10
Yeah, Idk if LHW should be at the bottom but so far this year I can't really thing of anything too crazy in that division that highlights it tbh.It says in the caption that this is for the first Quarter of the year and it is absolutely right.
BW has had lots of big fights this year. Merab vs Cejudo, O'malley vs Chito, Yan vs Song, ect.
Meanwhile LHW has had no title fights yet. Jiri, Alex, Hill, Jan, Rakic, Roundtree Jr, Smith, Spann, Krylov have not fought this year. so in the first quarter of the year nothing has happened so it should be a D-
hah, Almost forgot about that somehow. I love how cartoonishly walker finds himself knocked out. It's some tom and jerry shit with him every time.Yeah, Idk if LHW should be at the bottom but so far this year I can't really thing of anything too crazy in that division that highlights it tbh.
Maybe Walker getting KO'd in another goofy way early in the year should earn it an extra few points lol