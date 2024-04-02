I'm dumb so maybe I need some help here, but how are they grading the divisions based off the first quarter of 2024?

Like are we counting all the bouts from a divisions? Or just ranked and championship fights? If it's all the fights then that's tricky cuz I haven't watched that many prelims so far this year and I'd be probably missing out on a lot then.



And what are they basing it on? How many finishes there was in a division? How many bonuses? Or just a personal opinion thing.

I do agree bantamweight has been awesome this year so far tho, I would think that's probably the right one to take the top spot.