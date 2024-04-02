Media ESPN Graded The "Most Exciting" UFC Divisions And.. Jamahal Hill and Fighters Were NOT Happy

Black9

Black9

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
461
Reaction score
2,507
You guys agree with it? I'd say LW should've been 2 at least.


-Jamahal Hill and a Few Other Fighters weren't happy-
 
Top5 LHW are solid but it gets pretty bad as it gets down the lower end of the top10
 
Black9 said:
You guys agree with it? I'd say LW should've been 2 at least.


-Jamahal Hill and a Few Other Fighters weren't happy-
Click to expand...

Heavyweight should be D- because the champs either don't fight, or leaves the organization, and only Tom Aspinall is trying to get fights with his interim belt

At least the LHW title picture is active, even though it's chaotic
 
LHW is deep fried ass, they not wrong about that. HW is also booty ESPN is right about those two.
 
It says in the caption that this is for the first Quarter of the year and it is absolutely right.

BW has had lots of big fights this year. Merab vs Cejudo, O'malley vs Chito, Yan vs Song, ect.

Meanwhile LHW has had no title fights yet. Jiri, Alex, Hill, Jan, Rakic, Roundtree Jr, Smith, Spann, Krylov have not fought this year. so in the first quarter of the year nothing has happened so it should be a D-



BTW another reason why Hill goofy, he's getting outraged at something but couldn't be bothered to read what the site is even ranking.
 
Last edited:
I'm dumb so maybe I need some help here, but how are they grading the divisions based off the first quarter of 2024?
Like are we counting all the bouts from a divisions? Or just ranked and championship fights? If it's all the fights then that's tricky cuz I haven't watched that many prelims so far this year and I'd be probably missing out on a lot then.

And what are they basing it on? How many finishes there was in a division? How many bonuses? Or just a personal opinion thing.
I do agree bantamweight has been awesome this year so far tho, I would think that's probably the right one to take the top spot.
 
RockyLockridge said:
It says in the caption that this is for the first Quarter of the year and it is absolutely right.
Click to expand...
Yeah, Idk if LHW should be at the bottom but so far this year I can't really thing of anything too crazy in that division that highlights it tbh.
Maybe Walker getting KO'd in another goofy way early in the year should earn it an extra few points lol
 
See, I'd break this down into two different categories: title scene, and unranked scene.

The bantamweight division's unranked scene is mega. The title scene, not so much, really. The best it has to offer is O'Malley vs Merab, with Sandhagen waiting in the wings. *shrug* Ranks 4-7 are all kinda out of the equation, and there's a big gap to the peloton that includes guys like Umar, Kyler, and Jonathan Martinez among others.

In terms of the title scene, the men's flyweight division is the worst, and the heavyweight scene is actually pretty damn good. Aspinall vs Jones, Blaydes waiting in the wings, the winner of Pavlovich vs Volkov ready to step up potentially, these are all good heavyweights fighters. But in terms of the unranked scene, heavyweight is awful.
 
It says "first quarter" on every single image. That means LHW was basically just Ank vs Walker and like 3 other meh-level fights.

Figures that Hill can't count to April
 
RockyLockridge said:
It says in the caption that this is for the first Quarter of the year and it is absolutely right.

BW has had lots of big fights this year. Merab vs Cejudo, O'malley vs Chito, Yan vs Song, ect.

Meanwhile LHW has had no title fights yet. Jiri, Alex, Hill, Jan, Rakic, Roundtree Jr, Smith, Spann, Krylov have not fought this year. so in the first quarter of the year nothing has happened so it should be a D-
Click to expand...
Yeah so far + a projection for the year as well.
I'd say even then bantamweight being an A+ is crazy if its just the first quarter. I think featherweight had better overall bouts so far.
 
According to ESPN

D1 - 135 , 185 , 145
D2 - 155 , 125(W)
D3 - 170
Community College - 205+

:)
 
Question said:
Yeah, Idk if LHW should be at the bottom but so far this year I can't really thing of anything too crazy in that division that highlights it tbh.
Maybe Walker getting KO'd in another goofy way early in the year should earn it an extra few points lol
Click to expand...
hah, Almost forgot about that somehow. I love how cartoonishly walker finds himself knocked out. It's some tom and jerry shit with him every time.

Another thing that is funny is WBW had a title fight and they didn't even rank it. They could be basing it off of amount of headliners. Might have to look into it.
 
Lmao leave it to Hill to get mad at some shitty content filling an interm (or an IA) at ESPN shit out before his morning break.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Now Fully Healthy, Jamahal Hill Vows to 'Show Dominance' in UFC 300 Headliner
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
3K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jamahal Hill Responds to Criticism of UFC 300 Headliner: 'It’s Crazy to Me'
4 5 6
Replies
109
Views
3K
TrueBias
TrueBias

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,183
Messages
55,337,295
Members
174,745
Latest member
MajorTendonitis

Share this page

Back
Top