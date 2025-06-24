Black Leprechaun
Oh lawd yet another pundit that sherbros lambasted, but now he’s their friend
Jones is the goat based off of his light heavyweight run
By making 205 with ease for his whole career outside of 2 fights.. Did Jones ever miss weight? Any stories of him struggling to make weight like Khabib who was hospitalized from dehydration? Didn't think so..How does a HW champion become the GOAT by spending his career ducking HWs to fight mostly smaller men?
It worked out for Jones. He made millions taking less risk avoiding power punchers his size. It was smart.
But it doesn't mean people should be embarrassing themselves calling him the 'GOAT' because of it.