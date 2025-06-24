Media ESPN First Take: Did Jon Jones ruin his TAINT legacy by "ducking" Tom Aspinall?

That and other things. The fact he was calling for other fights. If it was not in his heart to fight, he would have just retired. Guy tried to price himself out to blame the UFC and then when the money was offered, goes never mind. I don't like this guy, he's a jerk, he's an asshole, etc. Got to see him try to play politics and cherry pick in public and that's simply not how a GOAT or champion behaves.

Vacate and have your legacy fights. Retired and get on with it. Sticking around and attempting to negotiate other fights outside of the guy who is destroying the HW division is sad. You got the belt, but there's a guy in your division walking through everyone, you should be compelled to defend against that guy, unless you are not confident you win. How convenient, over half a year later. Jon somehow, ruined his legacy that he claimed to fight for and care about so much, worse.

Can't wait until Jon Jones not even an every day discussion, I know it's been a couple days, but wish we could fast forward past that talk.
 
Don't know what a taint legacy is, but he probably would have gotten a little shit but not too bad if he had retired in the cage after his last fight instead of specifically saying he wasn't retiring, then decide to retire 7 months later by phone when there's nobody else to fight but the guy you're avoiding.
 
ProEra said:
Jones is the goat based off of his light heavyweight run
Click to expand...

How does a HW champion become the GOAT by spending his career ducking HWs to fight mostly smaller men?

It worked out for Jones. He made millions taking less risk avoiding power punchers his size. It was smart.

But it doesn't mean people should be embarrassing themselves calling him the 'GOAT' because of it.
 
Dr Fong said:
How does a HW champion become the GOAT by spending his career ducking HWs to fight mostly smaller men?

It worked out for Jones. He made millions taking less risk avoiding power punchers his size. It was smart.

But it doesn't mean people should be embarrassing themselves calling him the 'GOAT' because of it.
Click to expand...
By making 205 with ease for his whole career outside of 2 fights.. Did Jones ever miss weight? Any stories of him struggling to make weight like Khabib who was hospitalized from dehydration? Didn't think so..
 
