ESPN Commercial breaks

Fuck ESPN and their commercial breaks.

One of the great things about watching a fight is seeing how the corners react after each round. Especially in a very intense fight.

Nothing more annoying than seeing a great fight and then one of the fuckhead commentators say “be right back for a commercial break”.

I’m paying you motherfuckers every month and you’re going to cut out an integral part of the fight so you can show me a commercial about tampons.

Go fuck yourself ESPN.
 
