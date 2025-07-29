ESPN Commercial breaks

Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
I’m gonna take my pants off and kick your ass.
Fuck ESPN and their commercial breaks.
One of the great things about watching a fight is seeing how the corners react after each round. Especially in a very intense fight.
Nothing more annoying than seeing a great fight and then one of the fuckhead commentators say “be right back for a commercial break”.
I’m paying you motherfuckers every month and you’re going to cut out an integral part of the fight so you can show me a commercial about tampons.
Go fuck yourself ESPN.
