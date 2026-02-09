randomg1t said: what wolf tickets? his inactivity?



the man god thoroughly dominated and beaten up in the biggest fight of his life, while making a shitton of money. it's no wonder he took a long time off. Click to expand...

I'm surprised by this take. Yes, Spence took a career-changing beating. In fact, I think he should stay retired for the sake of his health. Between his accidents, surgeries and Crawford there is nothing more for him to do.However, if he was serious about competing at the highest levels, he would take no more than 12-18 months off. That is sufficient time to heal from the mTBI and minimize ring rust. Taking off 3 years at his level is rare and ill-advised. Outside of heavyweights (and SRL), the success rate is exceedingly low. Plus, Spence would be entering the shark tank at 154 where he is untested.In terms of wolf tickets, he activated the rematch clause w Crawford, was posing in the ring w Fundora (and briefly clashed on social media w Crawford, who appeared to also want that fight), fighters from Barrios to Carlo have been linking their names to him. I'm not saying it's Spence's fault but clearly his name is being recycled to generate buzz.I'm still not convinced the Tszyu fight happens, but if for some reason it does, I can't pick Errol: too damaged, rusty and rich.