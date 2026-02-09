  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu in the works for summer

If im Tszyu i dont risk a tune-up. He seems to be on the decline and this is probably his last big fight outside Australia. He could lose to a much lesser name at this point.
 
Phisher said:
I don't want to see Spence fight again, but putting him against a similarly compromised fighter who's had his game exposed is decent matchmaking if he is coming back.
Its definitely the right match up if he decides to fight again. Im sure he looks at Zayas, Kelly and possibly Thurman and thinks i can get another title. He should avoid Ennis, Ortiz Jr and Fundora.
 
I'm tired of Spence selling--or being used to sell--wolf tickets. He's been doing this shit for years and it's getting tiring tbh.

Boxing doesn't need him and to be honest, what does he even offer at this point? Also, fighting a guy who is young and can punch is not a good comeback fight for him.

The only fighter I'd like to see him against is Thurman. They both deserve each other at this point.
 
that Indian said:
what wolf tickets? his inactivity?

the man god thoroughly dominated and beaten up in the biggest fight of his life, while making a shitton of money. it's no wonder he took a long time off.
 
randomg1t said:
I'm surprised by this take. Yes, Spence took a career-changing beating. In fact, I think he should stay retired for the sake of his health. Between his accidents, surgeries and Crawford there is nothing more for him to do.

However, if he was serious about competing at the highest levels, he would take no more than 12-18 months off. That is sufficient time to heal from the mTBI and minimize ring rust. Taking off 3 years at his level is rare and ill-advised. Outside of heavyweights (and SRL), the success rate is exceedingly low. Plus, Spence would be entering the shark tank at 154 where he is untested.

In terms of wolf tickets, he activated the rematch clause w Crawford, was posing in the ring w Fundora (and briefly clashed on social media w Crawford, who appeared to also want that fight), fighters from Barrios to Carlo have been linking their names to him. I'm not saying it's Spence's fault but clearly his name is being recycled to generate buzz.

I'm still not convinced the Tszyu fight happens, but if for some reason it does, I can't pick Errol: too damaged, rusty and rich.
 
Everyone: “Errol Spence fighting again?! Awful, he’s damaged goods, should retire”

Also everyone: “oh tim Tszyu? Okay then”
 
