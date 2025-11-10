Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez preview

As many of you are aware Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez is happening this weekend, and we are all excited about it.
recently the great Nina decided to roll with Tracy and it was impressive to say the least, and we got to see a side of Tracy we didn't know about before.

Enjoy.



6095749987347139329.jpg
6095749987347139330.jpg

 
Im rooting for Blanchfield specifically because she isnt promoted as hard as Cortez is and i like seeing the UFC's company favorites get smashed.
Blanchfield did it to McCann and she can probably do it to Cortez too.

Also cause Blanchfield got robbed of her last fight due to injury or whatever the fuck. Barber couldnt make it to the fight.
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
trace cortez pisses me off with her tiny bug eyes and huge head
she seems like a nice enough person and i dont have a problem with her personally but whenever i see her i just cant help but think of this guy

640x427-scalloped-hammerhead.png
 
What's the odds in this? Feel like Erin is probably a heavy favourite and not sure if Cortez has much to offer?
 
BFoe said:
Blanchfield is around -230 and Cortez is like +200-ish. This is a rematch, they fought like 5 years ago and Blanchfield lost by SD.
Oh shit, thanks. Not writing Cortez off but felt like Erin was on a higher level unless I've missed something.
 
STRYDG said:
Oh shit, thanks. Not writing Cortez off but felt like Erin was on a higher level unless I've missed something.
Erin is a beast IF she gets the other girl down. But her entries can be sloppy and her TD's aren't always effective. Cortez dealt with the grappling of Jasvudicious okay so I actually like her chances here.

Plus I met her backstage at UFC 319 ans she was very cool, so I gotta roll with her!
 
Gigacardio said:
Why post all these pics of her? She's so average looking.
she looks like half the girls i went to school with and grew up with. Italian, Greek and Jewish cuties galore. i grew up in NY and she's from NJ but its the same region. she has that girl-next-door vibe to her looks.
its nice for women to be attractive without tons of makeup and plastic surgery. in fact, women are prettier when they leave things mostly natural.
 
