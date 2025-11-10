Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez preview

AL-Tappo McSnappo
she seems like a nice enough person and i dont have a problem with her personally but whenever i see her i just cant help but think of this guytrace cortez pisses me off with her tiny bug eyes and huge head
Blanchfield is around -230 and Cortez is like +200-ish. This is a rematch, they fought like 5 years ago and Blanchfield lost by SD.What's the odds in this? Feel like Erin is probably a heavy favourite and not sure if Cortez has much to offer?
Oh shit, thanks. Not writing Cortez off but felt like Erin was on a higher level unless I've missed something.Blanchfield is around -230 and Cortez is like +200-ish. This is a rematch, they fought like 5 years ago and Blanchfield lost by SD.
Oh shit, thanks. Not writing Cortez off but felt like Erin was on a higher level unless I've missed something.
trace cortez pisses me off with her tiny bug eyes and huge head
she looks like half the girls i went to school with and grew up with. Italian, Greek and Jewish cuties galore. i grew up in NY and she's from NJ but its the same region. she has that girl-next-door vibe to her looks.
As many of you are aware Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez is happening this weekend, and we are all excited about it.
recently the great Nina decided to roll with Tracy and it was impressive to say the least, and we got to see a side of Tracy we didn't know about before.
Enjoy.
View attachment 1120653
View attachment 1120654
Body is a go, face is not.