mehHow about little compassion?
The girl had a seizure and is probably in the hospital
Way to be an asshole
Bro, have many times are you gonna post about how we should feel bad about Maycee having a seizure?
Dude, I have like 25,000 posts. I posted a shit ton on every single topic on this forum. I average like 20 or 30 post a day. And I've been doing that for years you expect me not to comment on the major event that happened tonight???
Do we know that Blanchfield knew that?
Also, the seizure was likely induced by extreme dehydration because Barber came into fight week too heavy.
She should've spent more time training instead of showing her ass on social media.
I think he's referring to the general love/obsession over her more so than your entire post count.
Bro, have many times are you gonna post about how we should feel bad about Maycee having a seizure?
Plenty of time for both
Also, the seizure was likely induced by extreme dehydration because Barber came into fight week too heavy.
She should've spent more time training instead of showing her ass on social media.
Even better cap the amount they can rehydrate to. Since she's hydrated now that's not totally likely but I don't have a better answer. This is why I'm staunchly in support of IV hydration for fighters. It's under medical supervision and safe.
