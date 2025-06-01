Media Erin Blanchfield trashes Maycee Barber after pulling out: "I think she's a MESS"

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
How about little compassion?

The girl had a seizure and is probably in the hospital

Way to be an asshole
Do we know that Blanchfield knew that?

Also, the seizure was likely induced by extreme dehydration because Barber came into fight week too heavy.

She should've spent more time training instead of showing her ass on social media.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
How about little compassion?

The girl had a seizure and is probably in the hospital

Way to be an asshole
Unfortunate, but hey it’s warfare.

Khabib was allegedly having seizures prior to UFC 229 & Conor was still trashing on the guy, Khabib showed up and shut everyone up.

Maycee will be fine, she just need re evaluate her priorities.
 
Big Al's Texas BBQ said:
Bro, have many times are you gonna post about how we should feel bad about Maycee having a seizure?

View attachment 1097339
Dude, I have like 25,000 posts. I posted a shit ton on every single topic on this forum. I average like 20 or 30 post a day. And I’ve been doing that for years you expect me not to comment on the major event that happened tonight???
 
Phisher said:
Do we know that Blanchfield knew that?

Also, the seizure was likely induced by extreme dehydration because Barber came into fight week too heavy.

She should've spent more time training instead of showing her ass on social media.
Since she’s hydrated now that’s not totally likely but I don’t have a better answer. This is why I’m staunchly in support of IV hydration for fighters. It’s under medical supervision and safe.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
Dude, I have like 25,000 posts. I posted a shit ton on every single topic on this forum. I average like 20 or 30 post a day. And I’ve been doing that for years you expect me not to comment on the major event that happened tonight???
I think he's referring to the general love/obsession over her more so than your entire post count.
 
Phisher said:
Do we know that Blanchfield knew that?

Also, the seizure was likely induced by extreme dehydration because Barber came into fight week too heavy.

She should've spent more time training instead of showing her ass on social media.
Plenty of time for both
 
Poatan Power said:
Since she’s hydrated now that’s not totally likely but I don’t have a better answer. This is why I’m staunchly in support of IV hydration for fighters. It’s under medical supervision and safe.
Even better cap the amount they can rehydrate to.
10%. max after weigh ins.
Exceed that and face massive fine.
 
