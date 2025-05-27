Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Just watched the full Fight Court interview with Erin Blanchfield hosted by Din Thomas ahead of UFC Vegas 107. Solid insight into her mindset, training, and thoughts on the division. If you're short on time or just want the meat of it, here are the cliffs:
- Erin is a black belt under Karel Pravec (Silver Fox BJJ) and has been training since she was 15
- Always wanted to do MMA — jiu-jitsu was just the first step since she was too young to fight at the time
- Says her BJJ is elite because she trained it purely, not just as part of MMA
- Been focusing on pure boxing and Muay Thai recently, training them in their own right rather than only for MMA
- Avoids falling back on grappling in every sparring — wants to build confidence in her striking
- Says her biggest weapon is her toughness and grit — "my body would have to give out before I quit"
- Agrees with Macy Barber's mindset that “life is easier when you’re mean” — especially in the cage
- Thinks Valentina looked strong in round 1 vs Fiorot but faded and couldn’t adjust fast enough
- Believes Valentina is past her prime and that the division is about to pass her by
- Wants to be the one to “take the torch” from Valentina
- Not overly impressed by Natalia Silva beating Alexa — says if she finishes Macy, she deserves the title shot talk too
- Trains every day with Fatima Kline — they go hard but also help each other prep
- Favorite fighter is GSP — admires his ability to peak when it mattered and tie all skill sets together
- Ends by saying she’s calm and composed now, but flips a switch on fight night — expects a violent, gritty war with Macy
- Says her focus is on how she wins, not just winning — looking to make a statement and claim her spot in the title picture
