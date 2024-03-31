Erin Blanchfield needs to change gyms

I think her current gym has taken her as far as they can. Her corner advice was primarily about striking. Their only wrestling advice was to get her opponent against the cage. They seem to be trying to make her a striker and she's just not. A good gym needs to recognize where her strengths lie and gameplan a way to get the fight there.

She has the intangibles to be a great fighter. She's physically strong, has natural grappling ability, chin, tenacity, cardio and heart. Those are the hardest things to improve. What she lacks is striking (particularly defense) and a way to consistently get the fight to the ground. She didn't try a double or a single until round 4 and she only tried it once half heartedly. 5 rounds and only 3 takedown attempts. That's absolutely ludicrous. Her only wrestling move is to clinch her opponent against the cage and try to wrestle the fight to the ground from there. AKA would be perfect for her.

The good thing is she's very young and has a lot of time to improve. But imo now is the time to make the change.
 
She should go to Invicta and stop ruining ufc cards.

There's enough scrubs as it is.
 
Gym wise she's fine. She trains with Fatima Kline every day who can both striker and wrestle really well, Erin just doesn't seem to pick it up as well.
 
Maybe…

But right now she’s only lost one fight to a fighter who was a terrible stylistic matchup for her…

For now, I’m going to say that Fiorot being the better fighter was the reason Blanchfield lost, rather than Blanchfield’s corner…
 
In a 5 round fight she only tried for a takedown 3 times, 2 from the clinch and once a half hearted double leg she didn't follow through on. Maybe Fiorot beats her regardless but that's just terrible fight IQ and her corner did nothing to change it.
 
There is nothing more frustrating in MMA to me than watching someone try to do the same gameplan for 3, 4, 5 ROUNDS. It's clearly not working. What are you doing? Then her coaches were like "I don't know how the rounds are going to be scored. I think you are down". Really? How about telling her she is losing every round and she needs to change her gameplan.

She was getting picked apart on the feet. How about some double legs? Single legs? Push her to the fence and try to get some takedowns there?

I like both girls so I didn't mind Manon winning but for Erin to be on such a run and lose 50-45 while looking like a complete amateur was not a good look.
 
Fiorot literally attempted more takedowns than Blanchfield did. That's just awful fight IQ and her corner did absolutely nothing.
 
She's too small for the weight class and Manon was too big.
 
