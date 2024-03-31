Erin Blanchfield needs to change gyms

I think her current gym has taken her as far as they can. Her corner advice was primarily about striking. Their only wrestling advice was to get her opponent against the cage. They seem to be trying to make her a striker and she's just not. A good gym needs to recognize where her strengths lie and gameplan a way to get the fight there.



She has the intangibles to be a great fighter. She's physically strong, has natural grappling ability, chin, tenacity, cardio and heart. Those are the hardest things to improve. What she lacks is striking (particularly defense) and a way to consistently get the fight to the ground. She didn't try a double or a single until round 4 and she only tried it once half heartedly. 5 rounds and only 3 takedown attempts. That's absolutely ludicrous. Her only wrestling move is to clinch her opponent against the cage and try to wrestle the fight to the ground from there. AKA would be perfect for her.



The good thing is she's very young and has a lot of time to improve. But imo now is the time to make the change.