News Erin Blanchfield claims she would FINISH Weili Zhang if she moved up to 125

Erin is delusional. Zhang is better everywhere and Erin is a small 125er.

Beating an over the hill Rose doesn't mean you are elite and Zhang has fought objectively better competition

I would pick Tatiana over Erin everyday of the week and she got beat up bad by Zhang.
 
"I can see myself finishing her" isn't exactly the same as saying that she would for sure. Damn, the girl has some belief in herself. Let's tear her down.
 
Domitian said:
"I can see myself finishing her" isn't exactly the same as saying that she would for sure. Damn, the girl has some belief in herself. Let's tear her down.
I appreciate her confidence, but if I had to bet it would be on Zhang. She is just more dynamic, experienced, and I think she is a better athlete than Erin.
 
Legendary said:
I appreciate her confidence, but if I had to bet it would be on Zhang. She is just more dynamic, experienced, and I think she is a better athlete than Erin.
Definitely, but a fighter having this type of belief in themselves is just one big giant nothingburger of a thread.
 
Erin Blanchfield is the woman’s version of Bo Nickal. Hasn’t done shit, talks like a Goat.
 
It'll be hilarious if one day a fighter goes with the opposite of the delusional path of believing in themselves.

"My opponent is going to kick my ass, I have almost no way of winning" then when they win "Damn how in the hell did I do that? I got super lucky. My next opponent is going to fuck me up."
 
