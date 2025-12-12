Social Erika Kirk

To me, I see probably the strongest, grieving widow that I've ever seen, bravely pushing to carry on her husband's legacy.

My girlfriend says she's a manipulating, fake, terrible actress who is trying to play on the emotions of the public. And that I can't tell because I am a simp who is easily emotionally manipulated by women and can't tell when they are faking or lying.

Obviously I think this is ridiculous but what are your thoughts on Erika?

 
I feel sorry for her that she lost her husband. Other than that she’s probably not the kind of person I’d want to have a beer with, if she even drinks beer at all.
 
Isn't the right wing griftoverse now in a battle of proving that she was in a fake marriage, that Kirk was clearly a homosexual role-playing as a straight man? And that Candace Owens loved Kirk more than Erika did?

I remember mockingly making a post that the left would do something akin to what Republicans try to do with Michelle Obama with a transvestite theory, but then some oddball from teh right said that Erika was too feminine and that it was perfectly ratinonal to make up stories that Michelle use to be man given her muscle tone.

I guess they were right, so the point was to basically instead go after Kirk as a homosexual since he as an eye test could pass as a homosexual. Except it was the right that is going down this path. The same group that you know, complained about not enough reverence being given to Kirk in his passing by low level folks and bots on social media.

TL/DR, the right wing griftoverse is so fucking pathetic.
 
Trust a woman's intuition
 
