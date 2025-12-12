GoshiShun17
Sep 15, 2011
To me, I see probably the strongest, grieving widow that I've ever seen, bravely pushing to carry on her husband's legacy.
My girlfriend says she's a manipulating, fake, terrible actress who is trying to play on the emotions of the public. And that I can't tell because I am a simp who is easily emotionally manipulated by women and can't tell when they are faking or lying.
Obviously I think this is ridiculous but what are your thoughts on Erika?
Last edited: