Television Eric Dane Dead at 53

Damn. That's four celebrities - Duvall, Jackson, Noonan and Dane - dead in the same week. Celebrities always die in clusters, but that must be some kind of record.

Fucking 2026 swinging for the fences right from the start...
 
