ALS, terrible disease. RIP.
He was in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria. Ive only seen the shows due to the wife watching them.Not too familiar of this actor. Tough disease to struggle with. RIP.
Van der beekDamn. That's four celebrities - Duvall, Jackson, Noonan and Dane - dead in the same week. Celebrities always die in clusters, but that must be some kind of record.
Fucking 2026 swinging for the fences right from the start...
Van der beek
Brad arnold died recently too 3 doors down singer. A lot of deaths.You're right. That's five celebs in less than two weeks.