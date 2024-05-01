CroCopsLHK
Is there any hype here? Does anyone have much to say about him? Is this just a shoein for Pantoja? I need to rewatch the Schnell fight
Yup. That's my biggest problemKid looks great. By Bo standards, he's crushed tomatoes.
That's comforting to hear. That he has some good shit in his arsenal.Despite the fact that he looks like an asshole lol, the kid can scrap.
He has sneaky power, he's accurate, and he has good grappling.
I've catched some highlights but haven't seen him fight really. Not a flex. Just hard to keep up with everything.
I'll root for him!
The issue is Pantoja is 2-0 against half his bloody division. Mokaev would have gotten the shot but he should have lost his last fight and has barely scraped by Tim Elliot and Perez. The Elliot fight should have been a TKO if that legal knee hurt him as he said and the Perez fight was him pulling turtle every time Perez hit him with a decent shot.Is there any hype here? Does anyone have much to say about him? Is this just a shoein for Pantoja? I need to rewatch the Schnell fight
Erceg is getting rushed because of this. I think round 1 will be pretty back and forth and then Pantoja will do what he does and grind out a few rounds on the back.
The flyweight division is so damn hollowed out. Erceg has one or two fights in ufc (right?) and he's fighting for a belt. I feel he got the shot after a cool KO
