Is there any hype here? Does anyone have much to say about him? Is this just a shoein for Pantoja? I need to rewatch the Schnell fight
 
oski said:
Kid looks great. By Bo standards, he's crushed tomatoes.
Yup. That's my biggest problem

The flyweight division is so damn hollowed out. Erceg has one or two fights in ufc (right?) and he's fighting for a belt. I feel he got the shot after a cool KO
 
As a fellow Aussie, I hope he does well but still don't see what he has done to deserve the title shot. I would have thought he would need at least another fight or two against top guys, to prove he's at that championship level.
 
ERCEG_STEVEN_03-02.png


images
 
No hype because he hasn't done anything to warrant hype. Not his fault, just an early titleshot.

I like these type of titleshots though. The intruige here is to see if he will rise to the occasion. Maybe suprise us with some good shit.
 
StonedLemur said:
Despite the fact that he looks like an asshole lol, the kid can scrap.
He has sneaky power, he's accurate, and he has good grappling.
That's comforting to hear. That he has some good shit in his arsenal.

I've catched some highlights but haven't seen him fight really. Not a flex. Just hard to keep up with everything.

I'll root for him!
 
13Seconds said:
That's comforting to hear. That he has some good shit in his arsenal.

I've catched some highlights but haven't seen him fight really. Not a flex. Just hard to keep up with everything.

I'll root for him!
Im a Pantoja guy myself, but I highly doubt he walks through this kid.
Steve is definitely a fighter, and he can KO people with either hand.

He has good grappling but I think Pantoja has the edge there sir.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Is there any hype here? Does anyone have much to say about him? Is this just a shoein for Pantoja? I need to rewatch the Schnell fight
The issue is Pantoja is 2-0 against half his bloody division. Mokaev would have gotten the shot but he should have lost his last fight and has barely scraped by Tim Elliot and Perez. The Elliot fight should have been a TKO if that legal knee hurt him as he said and the Perez fight was him pulling turtle every time Perez hit him with a decent shot.

Erceg is getting rushed because of this. I think round 1 will be pretty back and forth and then Pantoja will do what he does and grind out a few rounds on the back.
 
maximus__ said:
The issue is Pantoja is 2-0 against half his bloody division. Mokaev would have gotten the shot but he should have lost his last fight and has barely scraped by Tim Elliot and Perez. The Elliot fight should have been a TKO if that legal knee hurt him as he said and the Perez fight was him pulling turtle every time Perez hit him with a decent shot.

Erceg is getting rushed because of this. I think round 1 will be pretty back and forth and then Pantoja will do what he does and grind out a few rounds on the back.
It's a fresh match up, which is infinitely better than endless repeats, so I'm happy enough.

Erceg isn't massively inspiring, but he might spring an upset. It's a big ask though.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Yup. That's my biggest problem

The flyweight division is so damn hollowed out. Erceg has one or two fights in ufc (right?) and he's fighting for a belt. I feel he got the shot after a cool KO
The problem is Pantoja almost cleared out the division on his way to the title. He beat the number 1 guy two times, the number 2 guy two times, and he beat number 5 and 7. Number 3 is injured and number 4 is on a 2 fight losing streak. The only guys on winning streaks are Mokaev and Erceg, they went with the cool KO over the guy who stunk up the card last time out.
 
Honestly haven't seen enough of him to know, only seen a few fights. I think he got a title shot so quickly because the flyweight title fights are constant rematches and its beyond dull at this point, so tired of all the rematches, we needed some new fresh fights. I don't know about you guys but I have rematch fatigue in UFC title fights.
 
Though i don't think Erceg will win, this kind of reminds me of when Mike Thomas Brown fought Faber. He had one fight in the WEC vs. Jeff Curran before fighting Faber and barely anyone even knew who he was going into the Faber fight. Then he pulled off that big upset and went on beat Faber again. Was pretty crazy. I actually met MTB shortly after he beat Faber, nice guy. Obviously now he's a great coach too.
 
