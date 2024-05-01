CroCopsLHK said: Is there any hype here? Does anyone have much to say about him? Is this just a shoein for Pantoja? I need to rewatch the Schnell fight Click to expand...

The issue is Pantoja is 2-0 against half his bloody division. Mokaev would have gotten the shot but he should have lost his last fight and has barely scraped by Tim Elliot and Perez. The Elliot fight should have been a TKO if that legal knee hurt him as he said and the Perez fight was him pulling turtle every time Perez hit him with a decent shot.Erceg is getting rushed because of this. I think round 1 will be pretty back and forth and then Pantoja will do what he does and grind out a few rounds on the back.