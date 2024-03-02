Erceg-moreno makes a lotta sense.

I like it. I like when fighters call their shot too immediately after a win.
 
Just give him a TS, we don't need another fucking rematch for the belt.
 
Moreno should just retire.

Annoying little weirdo keeps being in the title conversation despite being an annoying little weirdo.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
a title shot off beating matt schnell would be disgusting
Better than the alternative of giving mokaev a title shot off of his performance tonight. And those two guys, erceg and mokaev, are the only guys available I think.
 
fortheo said:
Better than the alternative of giving mokaev a title shot off of his performance tonight. And those two guys, erceg and mokaev, are the only guys available I think.
Also amir albazi
 
Beating a better guy boring should always carry more weight than beating a worse guy impressively. I feel like years of MMA have proven that, no matter how much ADHD fans continually suffer from
 
