Erceg is being underestimated

Pantoja's mental toughness is one of his better attributes, we all know that, and fighting in the main event of his home country will probably enhance that, but he also has a habit of getting into sloppy striking exchanges and is facing a bigger, more calculated guy.

Very good chance of an upset this weekend. Astroboy is no joke and might have his way for 5 rounds, if not find a finish.

That is all. Feel free to bump this thread if it blows up in my face.
 
Not by me. Pantoja should definitely be the favourite but Erceg is a live dog with nothing to lose.
 
