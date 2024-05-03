Erceg Best Buy Shoop **UPDATE** Shoop dat nerdy Erceg

My two favourite fights in Brazil.



1. Werdum vs Stipe.

2. Rose vs Andrade.



Both were undisputed title fights.



The locals loved number 2. Where Andrade tried to slam Rose through the octagon floor, head first.



But all 45K in attendance were shocked into complete silence when Werdum decided he wanted to chase Stipe around flailing away like some drunken spazz, and got KTFO.



There’s usually something that goes really right, or really wrong in Brazil. It would be hilarious if Erceg won. The guy looks so unassuming. But unassuming people can pull off big shit sometimes.



I have no horse in that race. I’m neutral - positive about both guys. I hope they put on a good scrap, with a surprise finish.