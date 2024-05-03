Erceg Best Buy Shoop **UPDATE** Shoop dat nerdy Erceg

My two favourite fights in Brazil.

1. Werdum vs Stipe.
2. Rose vs Andrade.

Both were undisputed title fights.

The locals loved number 2. Where Andrade tried to slam Rose through the octagon floor, head first.

But all 45K in attendance were shocked into complete silence when Werdum decided he wanted to chase Stipe around flailing away like some drunken spazz, and got KTFO.

There’s usually something that goes really right, or really wrong in Brazil. It would be hilarious if Erceg won. The guy looks so unassuming. But unassuming people can pull off big shit sometimes.

I have no horse in that race. I’m neutral - positive about both guys. I hope they put on a good scrap, with a surprise finish.
 
who-guardians-of-the-galaxy-gif.gif
 
🤣

Why yall doing Steve wrong like that? Watch though, I don't know much about him besides his past few fights in the UFC... but I see why he's fighting for the title, and I feel he's going to win it. Gut feeling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SenorFranko
Shoop Shoop dat 2023
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
4K
Wormwood
Wormwood
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev
Replies
18
Views
888
Koala
Koala
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira
Replies
3
Views
702
HHJ
HHJ
Arqueto
Shoop (ISL) International Shoop League Season 12 Sign Up and Trash Talking Thread! UFC 298 and 299!
11 12 13
Replies
258
Views
9K
Arqueto
Arqueto
Arqueto
Shoop The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 Sign Up and Trash Talking Thread!
7 8 9
Replies
171
Views
5K
Arqueto
Arqueto

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,487
Messages
55,494,409
Members
174,790
Latest member
stor

Share this page

Back
Top