Leonard Haid said: I'm not unhappy with the decision as it was close, so Erceg should have fought with more urgency, but he remained calculated until the end. At least Pantoja was fighting with urgency, trying harder to make it A FIGHT. And that dumb take-down attempt in the 5th....well, even Erceg admitted it was dumb, and when it's a close fight, one mistake can cost you the fight. And consider that ALL judges gave it to Pantoja; if it had been a split decision that would have made it a better argument for the judges getting it wrong. Click to expand...

Laheys'Liquorland said: I had Erceg winning but that last minute takedown attempt was him giving away the victory. Click to expand...

The key round is round 3. Pantoja had the takedown and control time. Erceg got the better of the striking including opening up Pantoja and landing a few really hard shots. He landed the cleaner strikes and the damage diminished Pantoja in round 4. Pantoja was not moving forward after getting beaten up in the third round. Erceg won the round. That's why he won the fight. He won rounds 2,3 and 4. If he doesn't go for the takedown he wins the fight 49-46 instead of winning it 48-47.The 3rd round is key. Watch it again and get back to me.Erceg gave away round 5 with the takedown attempt. It was still a close round since Erceg was winning the striking. Pantoja stole the round but not the fight. Erceg won round 3 and took rounds 2 and 4. 48-47 for Erceg. The key is round 3 since the judges had it for Pantoja even though that's the round Erceg opened up Pantoja when he blasted him with the elbow. Erceg was blasting Pantoja with punches and a few elbows in the round.