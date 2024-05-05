Eric Silva 2.0
Erceg won the fight. He won rounds 2,3 and 4. Even the rounds Pantoja won was because of control. Round 5 was closer than I thought but I gave it to Pantoja. Erceg landed the more damaging shots even in the 5th round. Pantoja wasn't able to do anything with the control except advance position at times. Erceg beat up Pantoja in rounds 2-5 on the feet. Erceg clearly won that fight. I'm glad I rewatched it so I could see this. Both corners were wrong. They were saying Pantoja won the first 3 rounds. I give credit to the announcers, especially Anik. He mentioned Erceg was possibly winning 2-1 after 3 rounds but was too scared to commit to it. It's one of the reasons why people don't like Anik. He knew the corners were wrong but he's afraid to be controversial. He was right. Erceg was winning after 3 rounds and dominated round 4. Erceg was winning round 5 until he made a couple of mistakes. I encourage everyone to watch this fight again. Erceg should've had his hand raised.