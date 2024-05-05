Rewatch Erceg beat Pantoja

E

Eric Silva 2.0

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 23, 2020
Messages
8,520
Reaction score
10,497
Erceg won the fight. He won rounds 2,3 and 4. Even the rounds Pantoja won was because of control. Round 5 was closer than I thought but I gave it to Pantoja. Erceg landed the more damaging shots even in the 5th round. Pantoja wasn't able to do anything with the control except advance position at times. Erceg beat up Pantoja in rounds 2-5 on the feet. Erceg clearly won that fight. I'm glad I rewatched it so I could see this. Both corners were wrong. They were saying Pantoja won the first 3 rounds. I give credit to the announcers, especially Anik. He mentioned Erceg was possibly winning 2-1 after 3 rounds but was too scared to commit to it. It's one of the reasons why people don't like Anik. He knew the corners were wrong but he's afraid to be controversial. He was right. Erceg was winning after 3 rounds and dominated round 4. Erceg was winning round 5 until he made a couple of mistakes. I encourage everyone to watch this fight again. Erceg should've had his hand raised.
 
i agree erceg won the fight.

there is a fight that phantasia won the decision with his control. it is bullshit. you also have to take into account that being in brazil etc the decision was a likley outcome.

i don't think erceg repeats this performance again. i think it is one of those i was so close performances that he haunts him the rest of the time and a fight he keeps trying to live up too. he will become a dominick reyes soon enough and phantasia will have moved on to multiple defenses by decision.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
i agree erceg won the fight.

there is a fight that phantasia won the decision with his control. it is bullshit. you also have to take into account that being in brazil etc the decision was a likley outcome.

i don't think erceg repeats this performance again. i think it is one of those i was so close performances that he haunts him the rest of the time and a fight he keeps trying to live up too. he will become a dominick reyes soon enough and phantasia will have moved on to multiple defenses by decision.
Click to expand...
"and phantasia will have moved on to multiple defenses by decision."

I'm assuming you mean Pantoja and not the chick from American Idol.
 
I'm not unhappy with the decision as it was close, so Erceg should have fought with more urgency, but he remained calculated until the end. At least Pantoja was fighting with urgency, trying harder to make it A FIGHT. And that dumb take-down attempt in the 5th....well, even Erceg admitted it was dumb, and when it's a close fight, one mistake can cost you the fight. And consider that ALL judges gave it to Pantoja; if it had been a split decision that would have made it a better argument for the judges getting it wrong.
 
If scoring mostly on damage you could definitely made the case that he won
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
I had Erceg winning but that last minute takedown attempt was him giving away the victory.
Click to expand...

The key round is round 3. Pantoja had the takedown and control time. Erceg got the better of the striking including opening up Pantoja and landing a few really hard shots. He landed the cleaner strikes and the damage diminished Pantoja in round 4. Pantoja was not moving forward after getting beaten up in the third round. Erceg won the round. That's why he won the fight. He won rounds 2,3 and 4. If he doesn't go for the takedown he wins the fight 49-46 instead of winning it 48-47.
Leonard Haid said:
I'm not unhappy with the decision as it was close, so Erceg should have fought with more urgency, but he remained calculated until the end. At least Pantoja was fighting with urgency, trying harder to make it A FIGHT. And that dumb take-down attempt in the 5th....well, even Erceg admitted it was dumb, and when it's a close fight, one mistake can cost you the fight. And consider that ALL judges gave it to Pantoja; if it had been a split decision that would have made it a better argument for the judges getting it wrong.
Click to expand...

The 3rd round is key. Watch it again and get back to me.
Laheys'Liquorland said:
I had Erceg winning but that last minute takedown attempt was him giving away the victory.
Click to expand...
Erceg gave away round 5 with the takedown attempt. It was still a close round since Erceg was winning the striking. Pantoja stole the round but not the fight. Erceg won round 3 and took rounds 2 and 4. 48-47 for Erceg. The key is round 3 since the judges had it for Pantoja even though that's the round Erceg opened up Pantoja when he blasted him with the elbow. Erceg was blasting Pantoja with punches and a few elbows in the round.
 
Lol he deserved to lose. Low IQ fighter doing low IQ stuff.

Nothing about the result is remotely controversial.. Erceg literally could have won if he didn't go for the dumbest move I've ever seen a fighter do.

He would have won 48-47 on 2 judges if he wasn't an idiot.

To say he was up 3-1 going into the 5th and should have won even after losing the 5th round lol. HIS corner didn't even think that and they were right there lol
 
Last edited:
If he had tried the dumbest take down I seen with 2 min left on rd 5 he wins. There no way Erceg won rds 2 thru 5. Pants had to much control time not to win at least 2 of the first 3
 
The weirder scoring was in that Dione fight.

I thought she lost a pretty clear 29-28, and cannot figure out how the Lithuanian didn't win.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
i agree erceg won the fight.

there is a fight that phantasia won the decision with his control. it is bullshit. you also have to take into account that being in brazil etc the decision was a likley outcome.

i don't think erceg repeats this performance again. i think it is one of those i was so close performances that he haunts him the rest of the time and a fight he keeps trying to live up too. he will become a dominick reyes soon enough and phantasia will have moved on to multiple defenses by decision.
Click to expand...

I foresee a Rocky-like future for Erceg, where he rematches Pantoja and wins. Then, Pantoja loses badly against a russian, which Erceg proceeds to avenge.
 
I had it 2-2 and Erceg gave away r5 with trying to wrestle. I think one of the rounds I gave to Pantoja was a "50/50" one if I can recall.
 
ElLunico said:
Lol he deserved to lose. Low IQ fighter doing low IQ stuff.

Nothing about the result is remotely controversial.. Erceg literally could have won if he didn't go for the dumbest move I've ever seen a fighter do.

He would have won 48-47 on 2 judges if he wasn't an idiot.

To say he was up 3-1 going into the 5th and should have won even after losing the 5th round lol. HIS corner didn't even think that and they were right there lol
Click to expand...
Both corners were wrong. I talked about that in the initial post. Anik and the rest in the booth were saying it was 2-1 Erceg. DC was saying Erceg won round 3 with the damage. He didn't think Pantoja did enough with the grappling in round 3. He was imploring Pantoja to make up for the damage but Pantoja could only advance the position at times and maintain control. All the guys in the booth later backed off the fact they thought Erceg was winning 3-1 (round 4 was clear for Erceg). It's why people don't like DC and especially Anik. Anik was the one questioning the 3-0 for Pantoja by saying that it could be scored 2-1 for Erceg. He was afraid to commit and stand by what he was seeing.
Doctor Grudge said:
I had it 2-2 and Erceg gave away r5 with trying to wrestle. I think one of the rounds I gave to Pantoja was a "50/50" one if I can recall.
Click to expand...

That's why I watch the fight again. Watching it for enjoyment is different than watching for scoring. I recommend watching the fight again and watch round 3 very carefully. It's the key round.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
I don't gamble. Pantoja lost. The corners, the judges and the MMA journalists were wrong. Anik and the guys in the booth were scoring it correctly but they were too afraid and backed off what they were seeing. Go figure.
Click to expand...

{<jordan}

It was 2-2 going into the 5th, and Ecreg clearly lost the 5th round. Stop crying.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 301 - Pantoja vs. Erceg Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 5 / 4 at 10pm ET
114 115 116
Replies
2K
Views
19K
helax
helax
E
The chatter on the board is all wrong. Erceg should get an immediate rematch
2 3
Replies
40
Views
757
Eric Silva 2.0
E
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 301: 5.4 11:59pm ET Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
90
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 301: 5.4 11:59pm ET Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg
Replies
3
Views
150
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Shortest Fight of the Night 6pm ET 5-4
Replies
1
Views
88
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,646
Messages
55,507,158
Members
174,800
Latest member
kechan123

Share this page

Back
Top