Erceg and damage over Pantoja and stall time

im sorry but stalling with these little stall take downs and grappling exchanges over getting busted up, multiple massive elbows that caused MULTIPLE cuts, and just over all dominance on the feet is way more important over some takedowns towards the end of the round, Pantoja looked horrible, sloppy, and should not be rewarded, but hey its MMA, so every little grappling exchange is worth 234023402304 million points, yuck
 
I just don't understand why some fighters try to engage in the opponent's strength...

Tate vs Rousey II, Strickland vs Periera, Hill vs Periera....
 
Pantoja wasn't the one shooting though. He was just reversing every takedown and controlling the position.
 
Tate just is who she is. She gonna go for a takedown,even if she gonna get reversed,by god shes gonna go for one.
 
As opposed to what? laying on someone without even attempting any subs?
Or ground strikes. Pantoja had 8:15 of control time and landed 29 strikes. Less than 4 strikes for every 1 minute of control time. And many of those were weak knees after failed TD attempts.

Lastly, Erceg actually landed more strikes per 1 minute of control time than Pantoja did.
 
