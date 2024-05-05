Erceg and damage over Pantoja and stall time

im sorry but stalling with these little stall take downs and grappling exchanges over getting busted up, multiple massive elbows that caused MULTIPLE cuts, and just over all dominance on the feet is way more important over some takedowns towards the end of the round, Pantoja looked horrible, sloppy, and should not be rewarded, but hey its MMA, so every little grappling exchange is worth 234023402304 million points, yuck