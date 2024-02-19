Media Era of Long-Reigning Champions Completely OVER? Leon Edwards Officially Longest Reigning UFC Champion

Black9

Black9

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
234
Reaction score
1,225
Is the era of Long-Reigning Champions over?

Leon Edwards is the longest reigning champion now who got his belt August 2 years ago

Majority of us probably thinking Shavkat will probably take the belt from him as well.

ufc.jpg
 
Last edited:
I don’t see why a long reigning champ can’t emerge at any time. Anything can happen. Even currently, Alexa 30 years old, or Ilia 27 years old. Shavkat looks like he has the makings of a champion maybe even long reigning. Islam I don’t think is going to stick around for long.
 
Last edited:
smiles mma said:
Islam could make 3 or 4 defenses if he would actually fight
Click to expand...
I don't see him actually STAYING at Lightweight though and retiring early as most Dagestani's tend to do.
The only one who has a chance is Tom Aspinall, but heavyweight anything can happen.
 
I think it will be rare to have a dominant champ in the new era because the competition is so stiff but if the NBA can have stand out players than so can MMA.
 
I don't know that any of the current lineup could do it (except perhaps Jones), but I think it's premature and presumptuous to say there will never be another long-reigning champion.
 
Black9 said:
Is the era of Long-Reigning Champions over?

Leon Edwards is the longest reigning champion now who got his belt August 2 years ago

Majority of us probably thinking Shavkat will probably take the belt from him as well.

View attachment 1030453
Click to expand...
What a mess... WMMA is even worse - Pennington, Grasso... Its a sorry state of affairs.

Pouring one out for the old days...


DBfNdtFUQAA8kPh.jpg
 
Islam and I don’t see anyone beating Toporia for a long time unless Volk beats him in a rematch
 
notsojollyroger said:
I think it will be rare to have a dominant champ in the new era because the competition is so stiff but if the NBA can have stand out players than so can MMA.
Click to expand...
The difference is that if Lebron racks up 60 points, another player cant suddenly make a basket for 100 in one throw.

In MMA, GSP v Serra type stuff can always happen... And is far more likely now that the gap between champs and their contenders has narrowed.

Sudden KOs or surprise submissions kinda complicates things.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Islam and I don’t see anyone beating Toporia for a long time unless Volk beats him in a rematch
Click to expand...
I said it in a previous post, but do you actually see Islam NOT retiring early like most dagestani's do or moving up to welterweight?

Honestly the only real one who has a chance IMO is Tom Aspinall, but with heavyweight one shot can make anyone lose the belt.
 
MechMA said:
The difference is that if Lebron racks up 60 points, another player cant suddenly make a basket for 100 in one throw.

In MMA, GSP v Serra type stuff can always happen... And is far more likely now that the gap between champs and their contenders has narrowed.

Sudden KOs or surprise submissions kinda complicates things.
Click to expand...
That's a good point, actually. The question is, how many title defenses does a fighter need to be considered a dominant champ?
 
Black9 said:
I said it in a previous post, but do you actually see Islam NOT retiring early like most dagestani's do or moving up to welterweight?

Honestly the only real one who has a chance IMO is Tom Aspinall, but with heavyweight one shot can make anyone lose the belt.
Click to expand...
It's amazing that the heavyweights can't surpass two title defenses in a row. I thought Cain was going to do it back in the day, but nope. I won't be surprised if Tom does it like you said.
 
notsojollyroger said:
That's a good point, actually. The question is, how many title defenses does a fighter need to be considered a dominant champ?
Click to expand...
For me, personally? If you defend twice against legit contenders you are a dominant champ.

The issue is many people are mostly remembering Jones/Silva/GSP/Aldo/DJ and imho we will not see that again in the men's divisions.

With bigger (omg i hate that n is next to b) dudes there is a huge chance of a fortunate punch turning the tide... and with smaller dudes, the dropoff in speed and reflexes with age hurts them BAD.

I just dont think we are going to see double digit defenses again.
 
Black9 said:
I said it in a previous post, but do you actually see Islam NOT retiring early like most dagestani's do or moving up to welterweight?

Honestly the only real one who has a chance IMO is Tom Aspinall, but with heavyweight one shot can make anyone lose the belt.
Click to expand...
I think Islam will fight much longer than Khabib but who knows
 
MechMA said:
For me, personally? If you defend twice against legit contenders you are a dominant champ.

The issue is many people are mostly remembering Jones/Silva/GSP/Aldo/DJ and imho we will not see that again in the men's divisions.

With bigger (omg i hate that n is next to b) dudes there is a huge chance of a fortunate punch turning the tide... and with smaller dudes, the dropoff in speed and reflexes with age hurts them BAD.

I just dont think we are going to see double digit defenses again.
Click to expand...
Lol @ your almost typo!!! Never noticed that keyboards are racist until now.
 
A picture of Jon Jones on that is a bad argument.
He wasn't beaten since 2008 on paper.
a DQ and a few gift decisions of course.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Anthony Smith says Leon Edwards is a frustrating champion, looking for safe win over Sean
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
4K
Mbowes
Mbowes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,887
Messages
55,109,212
Members
174,612
Latest member
Splysce

Share this page

Back
Top