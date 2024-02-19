Black9
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 234
- Reaction score
- 1,225
I don't see him actually STAYING at Lightweight though and retiring early as most Dagestani's tend to do.Islam could make 3 or 4 defenses if he would actually fight
What a mess... WMMA is even worse - Pennington, Grasso... Its a sorry state of affairs.Is the era of Long-Reigning Champions over?
Leon Edwards is the longest reigning champion now who got his belt August 2 years ago
Majority of us probably thinking Shavkat will probably take the belt from him as well.
View attachment 1030453
The difference is that if Lebron racks up 60 points, another player cant suddenly make a basket for 100 in one throw.I think it will be rare to have a dominant champ in the new era because the competition is so stiff but if the NBA can have stand out players than so can MMA.
I said it in a previous post, but do you actually see Islam NOT retiring early like most dagestani's do or moving up to welterweight?Islam and I don’t see anyone beating Toporia for a long time unless Volk beats him in a rematch
That's a good point, actually. The question is, how many title defenses does a fighter need to be considered a dominant champ?The difference is that if Lebron racks up 60 points, another player cant suddenly make a basket for 100 in one throw.
In MMA, GSP v Serra type stuff can always happen... And is far more likely now that the gap between champs and their contenders has narrowed.
Sudden KOs or surprise submissions kinda complicates things.
It's amazing that the heavyweights can't surpass two title defenses in a row. I thought Cain was going to do it back in the day, but nope. I won't be surprised if Tom does it like you said.I said it in a previous post, but do you actually see Islam NOT retiring early like most dagestani's do or moving up to welterweight?
Honestly the only real one who has a chance IMO is Tom Aspinall, but with heavyweight one shot can make anyone lose the belt.
For me, personally? If you defend twice against legit contenders you are a dominant champ.That's a good point, actually. The question is, how many title defenses does a fighter need to be considered a dominant champ?
I think Islam will fight much longer than Khabib but who knowsI said it in a previous post, but do you actually see Islam NOT retiring early like most dagestani's do or moving up to welterweight?
Honestly the only real one who has a chance IMO is Tom Aspinall, but with heavyweight one shot can make anyone lose the belt.
Lol @ your almost typo!!! Never noticed that keyboards are racist until now.For me, personally? If you defend twice against legit contenders you are a dominant champ.
The issue is many people are mostly remembering Jones/Silva/GSP/Aldo/DJ and imho we will not see that again in the men's divisions.
With bigger (omg i hate that n is next to b) dudes there is a huge chance of a fortunate punch turning the tide... and with smaller dudes, the dropoff in speed and reflexes with age hurts them BAD.
I just dont think we are going to see double digit defenses again.
My life flashed before my eyes when I speed-typed it out.Lol @ your almost typo!!! Never noticed that keyboards are racist until now.