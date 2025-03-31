Crime Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Hit By Bus, Will Die in 4 days

Virginia Giuffre was hit by a schoolbus in her car in Australia this week.
The doctors say she has kidney failure and will die in 4 days.
She was the one that is in the picture with Prince Andrew
and said she saw Bill Clinton on the Island many times

Such a coincidence.

news.sky.com

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, says she has days to live after car crash

Virginia Giuffre sued the Duke of York for sexual abuse in August 2021, saying Andrew had sex with her when she was 17. The duke has repeatedly denied the claims, and he has not been charged with any criminal offences.
Wow they are not even bothering to be subtle anymore

Really sad for her
 
Love these coincidences. Because that's all they are. There is no way that the most powerful people in politics and business could do this. That would be a conspiracy theory and everyone knows that they play by the rules and would never abuse their power
 
This is pretty strange. Its her post stating she has four days to live and that she was hit by a school bus.


A school bus hitting a car at 110kph would completely destroy any car. Survival would be unlikely.

Plus a school bus involved in such a accident would definetely make the news. And police in her state have no record of it.

It’s not clear where or when the crash occurred or what state. News.com.au has contacted Western Australian Police which is the last known location where Ms Giuffre has lived.

Something feels off about this
 
Yeah i'm not so sure about the conspiracy angle here. It's certainly possible, but I mean a schoolbus? And they hit her while she is also in a car where she is likely to survive? I mean her face looks beat up, but i've seen people absolutely mangled in car accidents. People get in accidents all the time. My twin brother was in an accident like 2 years ago where his sternum and multiple ribs were broken and based on what the car looked like he was seriously lucky to survive. Shit happens unfortunately....
 
Anewt said:
This is pretty strange. Its her post stating she has four days to live and that she was hit by a school bus.


A school bus hitting a car at 110kph would completely destroy any car. Survival would be unlikely.

Plus a school bus involved in such a accident would definetely make the news. And police in her state have no record of it.

It’s not clear where or when the crash occurred or what state. News.com.au has contacted Western Australian Police which is the last known location where Ms Giuffre has lived.

Something feels off about this
She might’ve been banged by Jerome Bettis
 
Anewt said:
This is pretty strange. Its her post stating she has four days to live and that she was hit by a school bus.


A school bus hitting a car at 110kph would completely destroy any car. Survival would be unlikely.

Plus a school bus involved in such a accident would definetely make the news. And police in her state have no record of it.

It’s not clear where or when the crash occurred or what state. News.com.au has contacted Western Australian Police which is the last known location where Ms Giuffre has lived.

Something feels off about this
something definitely feels off here.
 
I find it incredibly sad that there very well could have been an island where young children were groomed and raped by the world's "elite," and nothing substantial will ever come of it. Shameful.
 
She’s been telling her story for years and years. I’m not sure if she has anything left to say. If “they” killed her to silence her, they really messed up their timing.
 
I heard that there is so much minor (underage) shit in all those documents, images, tapes, etc.. that they are having a mass of people on full time to make the necessary edits before that can be released to protect their identities. They are trying to align the dates of these minors with the dates of what scumbags were there.

We'll see? All those shitbags should eat a bullet.
 
sounds like a plot from the old batman series......

what better way to put a hit on someone than to plot hitting them with a school bus.........
 
Still waiting on Pam Bondi to release Phase 2 binders.

Anyone have a tracker on the amount of FOXnews appearances she's made? Sure loves the spotlight lol
 
