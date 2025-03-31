Joe_Armstrong
Virginia Giuffre was hit by a schoolbus in her car in Australia this week.
The doctors say she has kidney failure and will die in 4 days.
She was the one that is in the picture with Prince Andrew
and said she saw Bill Clinton on the Island many times
Such a coincidence.
Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, says she has days to live after car crash
Virginia Giuffre sued the Duke of York for sexual abuse in August 2021, saying Andrew had sex with her when she was 17. The duke has repeatedly denied the claims, and he has not been charged with any criminal offences.
news.sky.com
