It's been a month since Trump entered.

Makes me suspicious why its taken this long.

That stuff takes time. It’s not just the victims but names and places of people that aren’t either victims, associates, or implicated that might appear several times. They have to be careful not to allow anything that can even indirectly expose a victim or accidentally implicate somebody as “they were in the Epstein files” and they’re nobody.Well, if it’s true that they were BFF’s joined at the hip as the left claims. Then redactions or not, it should be easily deducible when Trump is being talked about.But you know he’s not in there for anything damning, because if he was the democrats would’ve released it at some point the last 4 years. Even if it was just whatever page they could use to smear Trump.Especially after they saw their other lawfare wasn’t going to work. If anything could sink Trump it was having been on Epstein Island or an actual Epstein victim implicating him. None of which ever happened.Fact is, democrats have been the one trying to shine on the Epstein files the last 4 years..even when they had the power to expose it. They weren’t that much interested in doing it in Trump’sfirst term either.They know what’s likely in there.I don’t expect much surprises. Clinton will still be the big name but that Matt Groening and other lower key celebs are probably shaking.