GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 58,252
- Reaction score
- 116,067
It's been a month since Trump entered.
Makes me suspicious why its taken this long.
Not sure I buy the 'protecting the 250 victims' reason.
Why didn't Biden release anything? He could have buried Trump forever. The reality is there are likely lots of influential people on this list.They're running out of ways to distract the rubes from his economic failures.
But by all means, I'm sure we're gonna get a totally open an honest look at Epstein from the administration headed by the guy who flew on his plane 36 times.
It's been a month since Trump entered.
Makes me suspicious why its taken this long.
Not sure I buy the 'protecting the 250 victims' reason.
It will never happen unless heavily redacted. Guess which name will be 100% redacted? You get one guess.............
Why didn't Biden release anything? He could have buried Trump forever. The reality is there are likely lots of influential people on this list.
Could be. Def some anxiety over the list. Likely many not even in politics just really powerful people.
Dude, they've shredding ever since they raided his island. At this point, the only thing left are the flight logs.I've been seeing articles that were saying the FBI was deleting Epstein files.