Crime Epstein List drop is in 3... 2... 1.... Tomorrow.

giphy.gif
 
They're running out of ways to distract the rubes from his economic failures.

But by all means, I'm sure we're gonna get a totally open an honest look at Epstein from the administration headed by the guy who flew on his plane 36 times.
 
Truly a mystery for the ages, I cannot imagine what's taking so long nor who's name will be blacked out if that list is ever released. I think it's time for Trump to get on the jet he got from Epstein and take matters into his own hands so that we may know the truth
 
Darkballs said:
Why didn't Biden release anything? He could have buried Trump forever. The reality is there are likely lots of influential people on this list.
 
GearSolidMetal said:


It's been a month since Trump entered.
Makes me suspicious why its taken this long.
Not sure I buy the 'protecting the 250 victims' reason.
That stuff takes time. It’s not just the victims but names and places of people that aren’t either victims, associates, or implicated that might appear several times. They have to be careful not to allow anything that can even indirectly expose a victim or accidentally implicate somebody as “they were in the Epstein files” and they’re nobody.

Crazy Source said:
It will never happen unless heavily redacted. Guess which name will be 100% redacted? You get one guess.............
Well, if it’s true that they were BFF’s joined at the hip as the left claims. Then redactions or not, it should be easily deducible when Trump is being talked about.

But you know he’s not in there for anything damning, because if he was the democrats would’ve released it at some point the last 4 years. Even if it was just whatever page they could use to smear Trump.

Especially after they saw their other lawfare wasn’t going to work. If anything could sink Trump it was having been on Epstein Island or an actual Epstein victim implicating him. None of which ever happened.

Fact is, democrats have been the one trying to shine on the Epstein files the last 4 years..even when they had the power to expose it. They weren’t that much interested in doing it in Trump’s
first term either.

They know what’s likely in there.

I don’t expect much surprises. Clinton will still be the big name but that Matt Groening and other lower key celebs are probably shaking.
 
