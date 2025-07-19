  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime EPSTEIN EPSTEIN EPSTEIN... and MORE EPSTEIN - Along with some serious flamebait about Kid Fuckers =)

It seems no one on the Left would actually talk about the original topic... so here you all go.


WASHINGTON — The Obama administration knew before and after the 2016 election that Russia did not affect the vote’s outcome through cyberattacks, according to a bombshell document released by the Trump administration Friday.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard made public more than 100 pages of emails, memos and other records cataloguing what she called Obama officials’ “conspiracy to subvert President Trump’s 2016 victory.”

Both before and after Democrat Hillary Clinton’s loss, the US Intelligence Community assessed that Russia played no significant role influencing the election.
------------------------------------------------------
That's called treason. They literally manufactured intelligence to undermine a candidate and U.S. President. It was all a Democratic Party made up set of lies. The declassified documents show it all.



That 100% knew it was bullshit and did nothing but allow it.[/SPOILER]

The thread has been changed to represent the content of it... ENJOY!!!

This has been known for years. Now Trump is covering for a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile secret agent and all the clients. Fuck em both. Hell hang em both they both droned an american citizen to death without trial. Partisan games are for fucking losers.
 
Coca Cola, cankle heart problems, no shoes at TSA.

THE EPSTEIN FILES, NO ONE'S LETTING THIS SLIDE other than his TDS morons.
"LOOK AT ALL THIS OTHER STUFF THAT ISN'T THE EPSTINE FILES"
Two derails in the first 10 posts. You clowns have 7 other threads on Epstein... or is this forum going to only be polluted with that topic?
 
I have 7 threads on our president being a p word?

Nice one admitting your blatant TDS though, result.
How about you comment on the actual topic instead of your sudden infatuation with Epstein which you didn't give a shit about for over a decade?

Barack Obama and his administration were treasonous bastards... it's clear.
 
How about you comment on the actual topic instead of your sudden infatuation with Epstein which you didn't give a shit about for over a decade?

Barack Obama and his administration were treasonous bastards... it's clear.
I didn't give a fuck about for over a decade? You can't even pretend to stalk me properly, I've been going apeshit about him and his butt boy for years, TDSer.
 
