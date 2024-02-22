Media Epic Topuria's pre-walkout and walkout for UFC 298

Pre-walkout and walkout of Topuria to become champion



Translation:

God is with me
I have prepared myself for this
Made me fast, strong, worker, dreamer, producer
It's time to fulfill my dream
He will win this battle for me
They only see my body but HE will win this for me
The will see
They do will see it now
Faith
There is no fear
Every good things are at the other side of fear
That's what I will show
There is no fear. I can't feel that.
The victory is mine. It is already decreed
It's written
I will win in a spectacular fashion


Then the epic walkout with the "Mariachi song" in its version of Antonio Bandera's Desperados:


And NEW!!!
 
