Surprised no thread on this
129 rolled back regs
no windmills
should see a savings of $2.4K a vehicle
no forced mandate on EV's
no start stop regs needed (a disastrous system)
congress needs to pass it if they want it
recap by zeldon, whatever car you want, buy it, whether it's EV, Hybrid, Diesel or Gas (no implied favoritism)
