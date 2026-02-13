Economy EPA cut regulations BIGLY

chardog

chardog

That's President Donald Trump
Surprised no thread on this


129 rolled back regs

no windmills
should see a savings of $2.4K a vehicle
no forced mandate on EV's
no start stop regs needed (a disastrous system)
congress needs to pass it if they want it

recap by zeldon, whatever car you want, buy it, whether it's EV, Hybrid, Diesel or Gas (no implied favoritism)
 
Rational Poster said:
People are more concerned about the massive child sex trafficking and torture ring the Trump regime is doing a poor job of trying to cover up I'm afraid.
Another example of Trump curing cancer and liberals complaining about out of work doctors and treatment centers closing.

A lot of things going on right now. Our government should be able to do many things at once.
 
Stoic1 said:
Another example of Trump curing cancer and liberals complaining about out of work doctors and treatment centers closing.

A lot of things going on right now. Our government should be able to do many things at once.
There's only one thing going on, everything else is a distraction and shitheads like you are willing to help with the theater.
 
The start stop reg....is that the bullshit I asked about on here years ago? Car shuts off at a stop light, then turns back on when gas pedal is pressed?

I said this back then, though it should save SOME gas, the starter is a Lil motor itself, and would have more wear and tear, causing it to be replaced frequently, so....


But maybe its something else
 
Rational Poster said:
People are more concerned about the massive child sex trafficking and torture ring the Trump regime is doing a poor job of trying to cover up I'm afraid.
Hes deported how many illegal immigrants doing that? That process may as well be on auto pilot. Im ok with him doing something else.
 
"should see a savings of $2.4K a vehicle"
LMAO, yes I'm sure that will be passed down to the consumer.

The average American will see benefits from this around the same time as the DOGE checks and tariff dividends are mailed.

But least there will be more pollution, that's always a positive.
 
Rational Poster said:
You're not a serious adult.
You're not serious. As bad as Epstein is, the Democrats' Southern Border policy is responsible for way more rape, trafficking, and murder of children, and it's not close. You do know there is a thread for that, quit derailing this one. Adults can deal with more than one problem at a time.

The cut in these regulations will help farmers, the poor, and the middle class the most, and help the auto and vehicle industry thrive.
 
SurferH2O said:
You're not serious. As bad as Epstein is, the Democrats' Southern Border policy is responsible for way more rape, trafficking, and murder of children, and it's not close. You do know there is a thread for that, quit derailing this one. Adults can deal with more than one problem at a time.

The cut in these regulations will help farmers, the poor, and the middle class the most, and help the auto and vehicle industry thrive.
Cool fan fiction
 
TrueBias said:
Youre not a serious human.

BOOM!

I win
Less than 14% of deportation during Trump's term were people with actual criminal records of any kind, let alone the kind of crimes you're talking about.

The overwhelming majority of deportations have been people with immigration process violations and visa overstays.
 
You guys are getting increasingly pathetic. I'm sure there are some regulations that could be tweaked, but the basic trend of this presidency has been rolling back the major accomplishments of the western tradition. Everything is out the window so long as it can further enrich the already obsenely wealthy. environmental and social protections, rule of law internationally and domestically, protection of children. Fuck all of this, look at the stock market!
 
