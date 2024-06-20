Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
I don´t like both, i don´t care about their walkouts.
There are a lot more interesting walkouts from other fighters.
For ex: BJ Penn was always fun to watch from the walkout, looked like the way to the cage is to fucking long. Always pumped as well, no matter he was facing. Loved it!