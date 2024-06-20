  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Entrance/ walk-out you prefer: Tito or Conor?

Never really cared about Tito's entrance tbh.

Conor and Khabib's entrances for that fight was memorable because of the stakes at risk. Both men could feel the weight on their shoulders as they came out.
 
I don´t like both, i don´t care about their walkouts.
There are a lot more interesting walkouts from other fighters.
For ex: BJ Penn was always fun to watch from the walkout, looked like the way to the cage is to fucking long. Always pumped as well, no matter he was facing. Loved it!
 
You know that you're a fucking nerd when you care about walkouts and staredowns.

And I mean "nerd" in a somewhat cool way.
 
Genki Sudo, no contest



You watch that and you forget there's still a fight afterwards.

Yes, he won.
 
still not as good as Triple H's covid spreading entrance.

triple-h-entrance.gif
 
Conor has some of the best walkouts in MMA. Maybe Pereira, Anderson, or Rampage are in Conor’s tier. OP picked an ok example but UFC 264 and his fight vs Aldo were top 10 all time walkouts in MMA.
 
Let me tell you how you're feeling right now. Tito with the greatest MMA entrance, of the night!
 
Tito's entrance would have better been saved for someone who wasnt him.
 
I remember liking the Conor walkout that had sinead o'conner singing live. Not sure what event it was though.
 
