  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Entire west coast under tsunami watch

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
34,758
Reaction score
38,663
thought this was interesting as I first saw reports of the Earthquake off coast of Russia. Saw tsunami warnings for Japan…. The saw Hawaii and Alucian Islands, then all of Alaska, and now entire west coast
Earthquake was 8.7, which is apparently highest since 2011, as per google news AI summary

Hopefully turns out to be a nothing burger



Edit: Apparently areas of Kamchatka already been breached!

 
Me, around midnight tonight when I'm looking out at the beach. See you guys in Arizona bay.

source.gif
 
Dam I got a buddy left side of Alaska I think Kenai or something

recently they have record the most mini quakes in the Pacific Northwest Cascadian fault region
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,821
Messages
57,627,392
Members
175,779
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top