Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 13,127
- Reaction score
- 13,903
I personally think Snowden is a hero. It shouldn't be a crime to reveal outright illegal crimes by the federal government.
Then they deceptively claim he fled to Russia when in reality he just got suck there on route to Latin America due to the US revoking his passport. Trump had previously flirted with pardoning Snowden in the past, so I hope he follows through with that.
