Project Galileo

It's been a while i wanted to open this, but did'nt found much material online, beyond a teaser and a developer's vidBut at next TGS (15-18 Sept) in we will get first trailer, so guess timing now is ok (as taliban of japanese gaming i LOVED that they picked twice TGS to show their stuff)16/09 EDIT: TGS TRAILER!Basically it's a Souls game by an italian team strongly linked to our culture/art/atmosphere, located in a fantasy land called Enotria based on various italian periods (mostly Renaisance city-states era)Seen some concept artworks and are absolutely awesome, loved also the explanation of why the land is desert and "soulslike" without need to look post-apocalyptic shitLike how devs intentionally added bright, sunny and colorful moments to offer mediterranean summer vibes instead go for usual depressing gray/dark palette most of other Souls plagiators seems to embraceOf course as italian that love Renassaince era and Souls Games i'm biased as fuck, but watch these concept artworks, shit looks beautifulOf course i'm not sold yet, indie team it's at their first serious game and Italy on general does'nt have any experience in the genre (as far i know)Plus i'm an asshole elitist that would usual spit on 99% of non-From Software attempts at Soulslike as "crap", guess will have to keep my cynism on this one too lolPlus budget is'nt going to be huge, i hope they will do the smart thing and create a "small" well refined game rather than try to aim at something too big for their resourcesOne small light of hope is that they hired as consultant a popular local youtuber that made tons of hours of contents about Souls games and proven to understand deeply From Software gaming phylosophy and approach to thingsBut of course how much he will be listened and how much he will be able to impact the final product will be a giant question mark till the game is out