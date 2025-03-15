  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Enormous amount of fraud, waste and abuse in medicare medicaid

Do you have any idea how much the gov wastes on medical waste? Why are we spending millions on waste we dont even need? We need to cut funding for medical waste because we dont need it - next Elon Musk tweet probably.
 
I have no doubt there is fraud, but taking away people's medical care is not the way to attack the problem. There needs to be systemic change. Just saying there is fraud then making sweeping cuts without regard to what you are cutting is preposterous.
 
