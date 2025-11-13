Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Legendary masterpiece of a song imo.
I gave it a 5 because, on the one hand, the producer of the song sampled the voices of the singers without their permission, and didn't pay them nor give them credit. It took a lawsuit to receive a settlement for the copyright infringement, plus royalties. So I just can't get past the sleaze factor when I listen to this song. On the other, it's a decent, creative effort, and the vocals are stirring.
Does sadness part 1 count? I think that was firstGot to respect the backward-running unicorn.
Was this the first trip-hop song?
No apparently it doesn't, and I wouldn't quite class it as trip-hop myself either.Does sadness part 1 count? I think that was first