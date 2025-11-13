Rate This Song Enigma - Return To Innocence

Rate the song.

  • 10 - Masterpiece.

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • 8

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • 0 - Trash.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
I gave it a 5 because, on the one hand, the producer of the song sampled the voices of the singers without their permission, and didn't pay them nor give them credit. It took a lawsuit to receive a settlement for the copyright infringement, plus royalties. So I just can't get past the sleaze factor when I listen to this song. On the other, it's a decent, creative effort, and the vocals are stirring.
 
Last edited:
Leonard Haid said:
I gave it a 5 because, on the one hand, the producer of the song sampled the voices of the singers without their permission, and didn't pay them nor give them credit. It took a lawsuit to receive a settlement for the copyright infringement, plus royalties.
That wasn't very innocent of him
<{1-8}>
 
Leonard Haid said:
I gave it a 5 because, on the one hand, the producer of the song sampled the voices of the singers without their permission, and didn't pay them nor give them credit. It took a lawsuit to receive a settlement for the copyright infringement, plus royalties. So I just can't get past the sleaze factor when I listen to this song. On the other, it's a decent, creative effort, and the vocals are stirring.
Damn that's a bummer.
 
Got to respect the backward-running unicorn.

Was this the first trip-hop song? 🤔
 
