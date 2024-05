I doubt Petpanomrung is on a physical decline, he just probably doesn't train nearly as hard as in his Stadium days. IMO his recent performances often look lackluster due to several reasons, mainly that the competition is very underwhelming, doesn't invite an epic outing and he just does what's enough to win. that means that it's also difficult to anticipate who'll be the one to give him real trouble, resulting in ugly fights such as that draw against Vannostrand. Yet another Kento rematch has all the looks of a pointless, non motivating fight like that.

Even though, iirc I thought he soundly beat Chadd Collins (albeit a close fight) and that was a bad decision. was it that one that had a shady knockdown call?