Elections Endless Virginia texts and phone calls

I have a Virginia phone number so even though I can't vote I'm getting bombarded with election texts recently. When I look at my text page on my phone, it's all texts where I've had to block because I don't need to know about guns being stripped or parents forcing their kids to transition. Now I've started getting calls as well.

I used to get a lot of landline calls from the Mango mob in 2016 on the landline just robo calls where I just hung up but this is bonkers.

9 texts so far and only just hit midday.
 
And just got another text. All 757 and 804 numbers, I haven't lived in 757 since 2017 and I keep being called Samantha.
 
2 more texts in the last 10 minutes all from separate numbers I haven't blocked. Fuck knows why they think my name's Samantha.
I've never in the nearly 12 years I've lived here had this happen.
 
