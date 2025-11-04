fingercuffs
36CFIST
@plutonium
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 125,957
- Reaction score
- 61,041
I have a Virginia phone number so even though I can't vote I'm getting bombarded with election texts recently. When I look at my text page on my phone, it's all texts where I've had to block because I don't need to know about guns being stripped or parents forcing their kids to transition. Now I've started getting calls as well.
I used to get a lot of landline calls from the Mango mob in 2016 on the landline just robo calls where I just hung up but this is bonkers.
9 texts so far and only just hit midday.
