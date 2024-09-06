ending a rental lease early

IIIIIIII



is it worth it? don't want to get into the whole situation, but i may need to leave my lease early. it ends at the end of february, but i'd like to end it now. i think the penalty will be two months rent, which i'm fine with. what is bothering me more, is that it will affect my rental credit in the future. if i were to end it early, say by end of october, would it be worth it to save two months of rent?
 
"it will affect my rental credit in the future"

are you sure? im no expert on the topic, but I think in many situations, if the early termination is agreed upon by the landlord and tenant, there is no credit score penalty. if you break a lease without a formal agreement, certainly it will affect your credit score, but this is a different case.

i think landlords choose a penalty that is roughly financially neutral for them. i.e. the free 2 months compensates for the early termination.
 
I was in a similar situation years ago when I lived in Las Vegas. My complex had had a series of break-ins and I was getting twitchy and wanted out.
I researched what company owned the complex and discovered they owned several in my area.
I contacted them and they said if I rented another property they owned I would not be charged any additional fees or penalties whatsoever.
So I moved into another one of their properties and was charged nothing for breaking my lease and they even refunded me the remaining balance of my rent for that month.
 
ah, ok cool. thanks for that. i will see if the landlord is willing. knowing them, i'm going to guess no. i'll find out.
 
The last lease I signed had a two-month notice clause, I don't think there's anything derogatory there it's a mutual acceptance.
 
oh, that sounds nice. i didn't want to reveal more, but my situation is very similar. my place got broken into last month and had a case number with the cops and everything that goes with it. i've paid up until this month, and i'm sure i have to give a thirty-day notice, so i'll probably have to pay for october. i'm cool with that.
 
It never effected my credit.
 
