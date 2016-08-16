Enderal- New Skyrim Mod

Old thread but this mod rocks. Seriously, anyone who likes Skyrim has to play it.



AAA quality, story driven RPG and one of the best games I've ever played. Period. Besides Skyrim you can tell it was influenced by Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Gothic and even Witcher 3.



In reality it has nothing to do with Skyrim other than it uses its engine and therefore the combat is similar. Otherwise everything is different. Unique world, characters, enemies, and even leveling system. There is also no level scaling so areas and enemies don't scale with you and have a fixed difficulty.



If you read the Steam reviews a lot of people think it's better than Skyrim and they could be right. Enderal's story and dialogue are definitely better. It's dark and the choices you have to make are often difficult and morally grey. Even the music and exploration are incredible and gave me those Skyrim feels again.