Enderal- New Skyrim Mod

This shit is gonna make me get back into Skyrim again.
Over 100+ hrs already and they claim this mod has 30+ hrs for its own storyline.
http://www.overclock3d.net/news/gpu...yrim_total_conversion_mod_has_been_released/1
link to Mod. Its looks Free
http://enderal.com/
This game mod does more than just add a quest line or a new playable area, this mod creates a new world that can stand on its own with a new story, unique characters, and a unique new world.
The creators of this mod expect players to be able to play this mod for 30-100 hours, making this mod more of an unofficial expansion than a mod.
Features:
- - An open world with its own lore and hand-crafted, detailed and diverse landscapes (desert, heathlands, forests, jungles, mountains and more)
- - An unconventional story with psychological and philosophical undercurrents
- - German and English localisations, both fully voiced by dozens of speakers, many with a professional background
- - Multi-faceted, believable characters with own ambitions and motivations
- - Overhauled gameplay with experience points, survival mechanics and hard, challenging combat
- - An overhauled skill system with classes and new special abilities
- - A housing system allowing the player to design their own homes
- - 30 to 100 hours of expected playtime
