Enderal- New Skyrim Mod

Cheese

Cheese

Banned
Banned
Joined
Oct 12, 2013
Messages
19,699
Reaction score
2
This shit is gonna make me get back into Skyrim again.




Over 100+ hrs already and they claim this mod has 30+ hrs for its own storyline.


This game mod does more than just add a quest line or a new playable area, this mod creates a new world that can stand on its own with a new story, unique characters, and a unique new world.

The creators of this mod expect players to be able to play this mod for 30-100 hours, making this mod more of an unofficial expansion than a mod.



Features:


  • - An open world with its own lore and hand-crafted, detailed and diverse landscapes (desert, heathlands, forests, jungles, mountains and more)
  • - An unconventional story with psychological and philosophical undercurrents
  • - German and English localisations, both fully voiced by dozens of speakers, many with a professional background
  • - Multi-faceted, believable characters with own ambitions and motivations
  • - Overhauled gameplay with experience points, survival mechanics and hard, challenging combat
  • - An overhauled skill system with classes and new special abilities
  • - A housing system allowing the player to design their own homes
  • - 30 to 100 hours of expected playtime
Click to expand...

http://www.overclock3d.net/news/gpu...yrim_total_conversion_mod_has_been_released/1



link to Mod. Its looks Free
http://enderal.com/
 
I played their previous Oblivion mod, Nehrim, which was pretty much the same deal in terms of converting the whole game into a new one with its own lore and story.

The only negatives I encountered were a few engine-related bugs/technical issues causing slowdown that required some tinkering with settings, and the fact that the whole script was developed in German first then translated piecemeal by volunteers (I believe) into English later, so a few ideas and wording in dialogue seemed off at times. Still shit all over Oblivion's story for the most part. And I bet with all that experience under their belts they were able to do an even better job this time around.

As for what you might see in this mod, since this is apparently a sequel...
Nehrim had an obviously German-influenced, dark mythos involving mortals who are born with the powers of 'light' within them, becoming like gods who rule over the world below them. You wind up getting caught in a struggle to overthrow them, but there are quite a few twists and turns along the way, including the messiah-like figurehead of the rebel faction you're following turning out to be the child of one of the gods. Also, there were other worlds/realities, space dwarves (yes, intergalactic dwarven travelers), prophecies involving people becoming grim reaper sort of deities whose sole purpose is to eliminate the other gods so a cycle starts anew, and fate was personified (at least I think it was fate), so...expect some trippy cosmic shit at times.
 
Holy biscuits, is the mod community working harder than the dev community in PC's these days?

Fucking phones.
 
Old thread but this mod rocks. Seriously, anyone who likes Skyrim has to play it.

AAA quality, story driven RPG and one of the best games I've ever played. Period. Besides Skyrim you can tell it was influenced by Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Gothic and even Witcher 3.

In reality it has nothing to do with Skyrim other than it uses its engine and therefore the combat is similar. Otherwise everything is different. Unique world, characters, enemies, and even leveling system. There is also no level scaling so areas and enemies don't scale with you and have a fixed difficulty.

If you read the Steam reviews a lot of people think it's better than Skyrim and they could be right. Enderal's story and dialogue are definitely better. It's dark and the choices you have to make are often difficult and morally grey. Even the music and exploration are incredible and gave me those Skyrim feels again.
 
And get the Special Edition version. It's 64 bit with rock solid performance and some bug fixes of issues in the original version. It also has the DLC and some new quests.



It needs Skyrim to work but has its own installation folder and doesn't affect your Skyrim savefiles.

There is also some weird legal situation among the original studio members involving copyrights or trademarks so I could see it being pulled from Steam eventually. Grab it while you can.
 
