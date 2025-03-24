rmorris003
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, in partnership with the Endeavor management team and additional investors.
Silver Lake and its co-investors have acquired 100% of the outstanding shares in Endeavor they did not already own, other than rolled interests. With the completion of the transaction, Endeavor stockholders are entitled to receive $27.50 in cash for each share of Endeavor Class A common stock they owned as of the closing (other than with respect to certain rollover shares, which remain outstanding). The $27.50 per share price represents a 55% premium in cash to the unaffected share price of $17.72 per share at market close on October 25, 2023, the last trading day prior to Endeavor’s announcement of its review of strategic alternatives, and a 39% premium to Endeavor’s unaffected 30‐day VWAP. Endeavor’s Class A common stock will cease trading, and the Company will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The now privately held Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. retains its controlling ownership stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), one of the largest publicly traded sports and entertainment companies, fueled by businesses including UFC and WWE. Silver Lake believes that when consolidating all of TKO’s value into Endeavor, the combined total enterprise value of $25 billion at $27.50 per share makes this the largest private equity sponsor public-to-private investment transaction in over a decade, and the largest ever in the media and entertainment sector.
The portfolio of representation businesses owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will now be called WME Group. WME Group comprises category leaders focused on representing talent, intellectual property, and brands, including:
More can be read at Businesswire
- WME, the preeminent talent agency with more than 125 years of experience enabling artists, athletes, and brands to grow their businesses, leverage the full potential of their intellectual property, and bring projects to life that define the cultural landscape. WME’s expertise spans books, comedy, digital media, fashion, film, food, music, sports, television, theater, and more.
- 160over90, the award-winning global marketing agency that connects blue-chip brands to culture through impactful partnerships, activations, and experiences.
- IMG Licensing, the global leader in brand licensing, managing licensing programs that ensure the world’s best-known brands, media franchises, events, and talent maximize the potential of their intellectual property.
- Pantheon Media Group, the Emmy® Award-winning nonscripted powerhouse that includes nearly 20 top production labels that deliver groundbreaking content across live events, factual entertainment, premium documentaries, true crime, sports, and more.
