End times signs 2024

the paths of the solar eclipses on 2017, 2023, and 2024 (upcoming april 8)
form a proto-hebrew letter, aleph, which is shaped like a bull with horns like taurus and also an anarchy symbol. It also makes two X's which represent a sacrifice (of cattle/goyim/slaves, that's us) with one of the X's over little Egypt in southern illinois. The recent solar storm made the shape of an ancient symbol for sacrifice.

The prophecy of the popes from 1200s AD says Pope Francis will be the last pope

Seer Baba Venga made a prophecy that in 2023, vampirism will spread like a virus and it did. Revelation 18:2 about unclean birds is about vampire bats. Vladimir Putin recently said the "vampire ball" is ending.

Daniel 12:11-12 is about dome of the rock being built in 688-692ad and 1,335 years later is 2023 and hamas invaded Israel as planned.

People within the USA government want to create a war to invade Iran and the Ukraine Russia war is supposed to expand as gog vs magog war. China might invade as we get setup to invade Iran and lose that war because it is logistically difficult, they have a strong military, the American government wants to start a civil war and is importing a huge number of criminals through Mexican border and many already exist inside USA waiting for the power to go out for a couple weeks at least so they can rape and pillage so you might want to buy survival supplies in case we are invaded. USA govt is also $34 trillion in debt and growing quickly and could collapse anytime.

Famine is supposed to happen also so it may be wise to fatten up like mothers and grandmothers used to try to do before winter or if a famine came. Many food processing centers have been burned down and huge tracts of farmland have been bought so the farms can be closed.
 

Well that’s a batshit crazy first shitpost. TLDR
 
I didn't realise one could start a thread immediately upon joining. Might try shitposting myself. Not sure I can top this one though.
 
Im too damn busy to have to be worrying about a bull demon in the sky damn it!!!
 
ancient-aliens-1.png
 
