End of the road for Whittaker

He will lose to an uranked guy and never sniff the title again
Whittaker is an amazing fighter, but yeah I think his time is over.
1.) He's got a lot of mileage on him, seems like he's got a bit of CTE, his brain is affected and he's a bit twitchy / slower reflexes and chinny.
2.) It would have been good if he had tried to slim down a bit and fight at WW. I think he would have done better there, Izzy was just too long for him.
Agreed on 2, 1 I'm not so sure. Yeah he's not super durable but he has amazing skills. He's champion caliber and I think he still has some left in the tank. This fight will tell a whole lot.
I want you to say that out loud and slowly. "He will lose to an unranked guy"
Who has zero good wins? Really?