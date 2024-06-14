End of the road for Whittaker

Whittaker is an amazing fighter, but yeah I think his time is over.



1.) He's got a lot of mileage on him, seems like he's got a bit of CTE, his brain is affected and he's a bit twitchy / slower reflexes and chinny.



2.) It would have been good if he had tried to slim down a bit and fight at WW. I think he would have done better there, Izzy was just too long for him.