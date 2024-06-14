  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

End of the road for Whittaker

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
951
Reaction score
1,743
He will lose to an uranked guy and never sniff the title again
 
Whittaker is an amazing fighter, but yeah I think his time is over.

1.) He's got a lot of mileage on him, seems like he's got a bit of CTE, his brain is affected and he's a bit twitchy / slower reflexes and chinny.

2.) It would have been good if he had tried to slim down a bit and fight at WW. I think he would have done better there, Izzy was just too long for him.
 
wildchild88 said:
He started at welterweight sir.
 
I want you to say that out loud and slowly. "He will lose to an unranked guy"
Who has zero good wins? Really?
 
wildchild88 said:
Agreed on 2, 1 I'm not so sure. Yeah he's not super durable but he has amazing skills. He's champion caliber and I think he still has some left in the tank. This fight will tell a whole lot.
 
flektarn said:
I want you to say that out loud and slowly. "He will lose to an unranked guy"
Who has zero good wins? Really?
Don't you think his upcoming beatings for making this thread is punishment enough?
 
If Hobert can keep it standing, he will win a decision. It's a tough high risk low reward fight, shout-out to Bobby K. Whittaker.
 
Aliskerov is not an amazing striker, Robert has a better chance than against Khamzat.
 
