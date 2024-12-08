End of Scrap Pack?

No Nick Diaz.
No Nate Diaz.
No Gilbert Melendez.
No Jake Shields.
I can't see Kron taking another fight in the UFC. (He needs to stick to BJJ. MMA hasn't treated him well)

Is that the end of the scrap pack era for the UFC? Any other teammates of theirs in the UFC?
 
Next up:
Hyder Amil (and in the UFC.. undefeated)

Getting better:
Nick Maximov (could be back in the UFC with a few more wins)

Ams to watch:
Miles Robinson (kid has talent!)
Antonio Vasquez (think he's turning pro soon, or turned recently)
 
Scratch pack was yesterday, scrotch sniff pack is the future
 
Thank you
 
Really doubt that, he was an extremely boring wrestler who had nothing more to his game. Most significant strikes he ever landed in a UFC fight were 34, and that's with him going 15 minutes in 3 out of his 4 fights.
 
