End of Scrap Pack?

No Nick Diaz.
No Nate Diaz.
No Gilbert Melendez.
No Jake Shields.
I can't see Kron taking another fight in the UFC. (He needs to stick to BJJ. MMA hasn't treated him well)
Is that the end of the scrap pack era for the UFC? Any other teammates of theirs in the UFC?
